Photo contest focuses on southern New Mexico beauty
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Running through March 21, the Scenic Southern New Mexico photo contest is encouraging visitors to experience any of the outdoor trails, national monuments, state parks, and attractions in the southern part of our state.
Spokesperson Joanie Griffin says the contest is a great opportunity for New Mexicans to explore their own state. “There is so much to see in the south so we’re encouraging people from all over the state to come, take a photo, enter it, and win free swag,” Griffin says.
People can take a photo, or use a photo they have previously taken, and use the hashtag #scenicsouthernnm to enter. Contest rules are available online.
