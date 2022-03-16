ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Odenkirk recalls being robbed at gun-point: ‘He had a gun to my head’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmPfV_0eh1Olj100

Bob Odenkirk has recalled once being robbed at gun-point in Chicago.

The Breaking Bad star opened up about the incident – which occurred as he and his then-girlfriend were leaving an improv show in the city – during a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast.

Odenkirk told host Dax Shepherd that “somebody pull[ed] a gun” on him and his girlfriend when they were seated in a car early one Thursday morning at 1am.

“It looked like a s***ty zip gun,” he recalled. “You know what a zip gun is? It’s kind of a made-up gun. You build it but it’s not made of plastic. It looks like a f***ed up gun but it’s a real gun.

“And this guy holds it up and I park the car and get out. He goes, ‘Give me the money.’”

The actor went on to explain that he was “so wiped out” from a lack of sleep that “I can’t think straight at all”.

“I’m like numb and I’m looking at the guy and I’m taking too long. He’s scared and holding this gun up to me,” said Odenkirk.

The 59-year-old continued: “My girlfriend is in the front seat of the car. She’s got the door locked and she’s freaking out. I have my clothes on from the show and not the clothes that I travelled in – and that’s where my wallet is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PLE5_0eh1Olj100

“I go, ‘My money is in my other pants.’ And [the robber] is scared and he holds the gun up to my head.”

Odenkirk went on to recall how he exited the car, opened the trunk and pulled his bag onto the sidewalk to retrieve the money.

“I know I have a lot of money in there,” said the Better Call Saul star, adding: “I have at least $300 (£230) cash because I was travelling so I figured I can make him happy.”

The actor said: “So I give him the money and he goes, ‘Get your girlfriend out of the car. I want her jewellery.’ And – I want to credit this not to my bravado or courage but to how tired I was – I go, ‘What the f***?’”

Agreeing with Shepherd who joked the robber was a “greedy motherf***er”, Odenkirk continued: “I go, ‘Look how much money you got, get the f*** out of here. You should go!’

“And he stands there right by the window of the car not sure what to do and I go, ‘Run! Go!’ And then he does. He leaves and we call the police.”

Last month, Odenkirk reflected on the heart attack that he had on the set of Better Call Saul last year.

The actor was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of the show on 27 July 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Still Wish One Character Wouldn’t Have Died

“NCIS” has had some truly tragic deaths in its 19 seasons, but none so tragic as Kate Todd’s death. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: no one was prepared for that. It happened so suddenly and unexpectedly, that it’s stayed with fans long after. That was the season 2 finale, for crying out loud, and we’re all still talking about it today. That just goes to show the kind of impact that moment had on fans.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Meet the Newest Actress to Join 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 1 of the anticipated CBS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off in November 2021 and introduced viewers to Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the naval officers who make...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Did NCIS Make The Wrong Choice With Palmer And Kasie's Fates In The Dangerous New Episode?

Spoilers ahead for the February 28 episode of NCIS Season 19, called "The Helpers." NCIS was a family affair for Palmer in "The Helpers," although not in the way he would have wanted. He saw wife Breena again in a hallucination while on the brink of a painful death, and his daughter Victoria was faced with losing another parent while her dad was trapped in lockdown with Kasie. For a tense few minutes, it really felt like NCIS might lose Palmer and/or Kasie, particularly with the reveal that Kasie was having second thoughts about signing on for another five years. By the end of the hour, however, not only were both alive and on the mend, but Kasie decided that she's game to stay on at the agency. But did the show make the right choice for their fates?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armchair Expert
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Did This Early Character Have Wasted Potential?

Some fans think that one early NCIS character could have turned into a fan favorite if the writers had spent a little more time developing her. The character in question is Jennifer “Jenny” Shepard. In the show, she began as a special agent and then eventually became the director of NCIS.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Brian Dietzen Says That NCIS Alum's Dreamy Return 'Was Such a Blessing'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the Feb. 28 episode of CBS’ NCIS. It was a little over a year ago when NCIS, with its first episode set during the pandemic, pulled a Linda Reagan on us and gradually revealed that Dr. Jimmy Palmer’s wife, Breena, had died of COVID. Due to an imperfect storm of COVID protocols while filming plus the off-screen time jump, viewers didn’t get to see Jimmy say farewell to his wife. But that was rectified somewhat this Monday, when series alum Michelle Pierce reprised her role as Breena  in a dream-like...
TV SERIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Alec Baldwin Tried to Work Out Deal to Resume ‘Rust’ Production After Shooting

While filming his movie Rust on Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that injured the director and killed another crew member. The incident occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, the weapon was “discharged” by the 30 Rock alum, 63, and Deadline later reported that production on the Western was paused.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

'Better Call Saul' Final Season Trailer Chronicles the Evolution of Saul Goodman

AMC has dropped off the official trailer for the sixth and final season of the highly-acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk. “Whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is,” warns Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) during the trailer. The preview sees Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill evolve into his crooked, criminal defense lawyer persona Saul Goodman and chronicles the con man’s chaotic journey ahead of the events of Breaking Bad.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: How to Stream Season 5 Before the Final Chapter Arrives

Better Call Saul‘s final season is mere weeks away from arriving on AMC, and that leaves just enough time to catch up on Season 5, which originally aired two years ago. A refresh is in order, and thankfully there are a few options for viewing the penultimate season which has been available on AMC Networks’ streaming platform AMC+. For those who aren’t subscribed to the streamer, perhaps Netflix would be a good alternative?
TV SERIES
The Daily Sun

Bob Odenkirk has a new memoir and a starry career

CHICAGO — Some day, when the final history of comedy is written, let it be known that last summer, on the fringes of Netflix, during the cult sketch series “I Think You Should Leave Now,” for three and a half minutes, humanity achieved peak Bob Odenkirk. His essence, his appeal, his average-guy-from-Naperville, Illinois face and receding hairline, his unsettling alchemy of empathy and delusion — it all landed perfectly in line.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Voices: Kanye West’s obsession with his daughters points to a darker truth

The divorce proceedings between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headway earlier this month when Kardashian was officially declared legally single by a Los Angeles county judge. When the reality television star filed for divorce in February 2021, she unwittingly prompted a barrage of public social media posts from West that immediately went viral. Such posts — aimed at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, or concerning his ongoing custody battles for his children — have since become a strange new norm.In recent weeks, West — now known as Ye — has pivoted his frustration away (somewhat) from...
RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’ Reveals Parker’s Juvie Past & Teases a Possible New Couple (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19, Episode 15 “Thick as Thieves.”]. Heading into the latest NCIS episode, it seemed that all we’d be talking about would be team leader Alden Parker’s (Gary Cole) juvie past. And then Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) reveals she needs a date to her cousin’s wedding and things get much more complicated and awkward than we expected.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

552K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy