Meet Dr. Kizzmekia “Kizzy” Corbett at age 35, she is Assistant Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases. She also has helped to save millions of lives around the globe. She is the creator of the Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. Leading a team of scientists at the national Vaccine Research Center she cracked the sequence to make the protein for the lifesaving vaccine in 2020. Mind you, she was familiar with the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease because she had been studying the virus since 2014. So, she was basically doing the right thing, in the right place, at the right time when the pandemic broke out.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO