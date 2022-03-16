ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hart sent a touching video message to Traci Braxton just before her death at age 50 where he told her she was 'loved' as he sent 'prayers' reveals her sister Toni Braxton

 4 days ago

Kevin Hart sent a touching video message to Traci Braxton just before her death.

The singer and reality star lost a year-long battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 50 on Friday, and her older sister Toni revealed that the 42-year-old actor made contact with Traci just before she passed away when he learned she was a fan.

In the video, which was posted by Toni to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the performer sent his best wishes to the reality television personality and noted that he was thinking of her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YT1YO_0eh1Obtl00
Sending his love: Kevin Hart sent a touching video message to Traci Braxton just before her death

Hart began the video by stating: 'I was just made aware that you are a fan and how long you've been a fan and I am aware of the love you've given me.'

The Cop Out star then pointed out that he was grateful for her support and that he was thinking of Traci during her period of treatment.

'I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given,' he said.

The comedian also noted that he was thinking of her as she battled esophageal cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1975mr_0eh1Obtl00
In his thoughts: The Cop Out star then pointed out that he was grateful for her support and that he was thinking of Traci during her period of treatment; she is seen in 2019

'I wanna tell you that my prayers are with you, I wanna tell you to be strong, I wanna tell you to stay positive,' he said.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star then urged Traci to remember how 'amazing' her family was and noted that she had made him feel good about himself in the past.

He added: I want to tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to try to just keep you positive, uplift you in every way possible I hope this video does that in some type of way.'

Hart concluded by stating: 'Most importantly, my heart is smiling because of you. Thank you so much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUwFN_0eh1Obtl00
Heartfelt statement: The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star then urged Traci to remember how 'amazing' her family was and noted that she had made him feel good about himself in the past

The video was posted less than a week after it was announced that Traci had lost her battle with the disease after having kept it private for a year.

Alongside the post, soul singer Toni, who is known for hits such as Un-Break My Heart and Long as I Live, gave her thanks to Traci's 'favorite' comedian.

She wrote: 'A lot of people didn't know about Traci's(@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAqh0_0eh1Obtl00
Grateful: Toni, who is known for hits such as Un-Break My Heart and Long as I Live, gave her thanks to Traci's 'favorite' comedian; she is seen in 2019

The performer also wrote that she wanted to send 'special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes... you were her favorite. We really appreciate you.'

Toni previously confirmed that her sister had passed away with a post that was shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, and she wrote a short message to express her feelings about the tragic occurrence.

She began her statement by writing: 'It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322fnP_0eh1Obtl00
Making it known: Toni previously confirmed that her sister had passed away with a post that was shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, and she wrote a short message to express her feelings about the tragic occurrence; Traci is seen with her sister Trina in 2013

The singer pointed out that her sister 'was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.'

She added: 'Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.'

Toni concluded her message by writing: 'We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoFIr_0eh1Obtl00
Remembered fondly: The singer pointed out that her sister 'was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly'

