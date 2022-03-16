ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowena, TX

Propane explosion causes 1 death in Rowena; numerous wildfires contained in Runnels County

By Bill Hancock, Runnels County Register
ROWENA — A suspected propane explosion in Rowena on March 14 resulted in a house fire that claimed the life of JB Fuchs while sending his wife, Ethel, to the burn unit at a hospital in Lubbock.

The Rowena VFD responded to the fire overnight and are credited by witnesses as pulling the couple out of the burning structure that was fully engulfed at the time. Both people were evacuated by helicopter to burn units in Lubbock.

Wildfires have consumed large swaths of Runnels County throughout Sunday and Monday. Volunteer fire departments from Winters to Ballinger to Rowena responded to at least seven reported wildfires.

The flames were fueled by parched land that hadn't received significant rainfall since August. The flames were pushed along by 15 mph winds from the north. The winds were gusting to over 20 mph.

High winds have been forecast through the weekend as they continue to complicate the efforts of firefighters who had been out battling them for well over 36 hours. The National Weather Service predicts a 70% chance of rain on Monday, March 21. If the rain doesn't materialize, it could be a long month for already weary fire fighters.

