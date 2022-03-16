ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Jeff Bartos talks U.S. Senate campaign

By Jordan Tracy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMcG5_0eh1Na3F00

WTAJ — Jeff Bartos joined WTAJ News at Noon to talk about his campaign for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

The Berks and Lancaster County native ran for Lieutenant Governor in 2018 and was a founder of the 30 Day Fund in 2020. The 30 Day Fund is a non-profit that raised money and supplied forgivable loans to small businesses in the commonwealth to help them during the pandemic.

Who’s running for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022?

Bartos is in a crowded Republican field battling for the nomination in the May primary.

On what sets him apart from the crowded field, Bartos said, “During the pandemic, I was here on main streets across all 67 counties. Sleeves rolled up and trying to save small businesses. Many of the other candidates running in this primary, and I’m sure your vote your viewers are very bright, they’re going to see the candidates for who they are. They weren’t even living here.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

The Pennsylvania May Primary is May 17th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Bill McSwain talks run for governor

WTAJ- Marine Corp Veteran and Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain joined WTAJ News to talk about his campaign to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. McSwain was appointed to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by Former PResident Donald Trump in 2017. He touts that experience in addressing one of his key platforms: […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Senator Yudichak not running for re-election

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday morning Senator John T. Yudichak announced that he will not be running for re-election to the Pennsylvania State Senate. Senator Yudichak served the Pennsylvania people for 24 years, spending six terms in the House of Representatives and three terms in the State Senate. “To the citizens of the 119th district […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Oz vows to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected senator

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mehmet Oz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania’s heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said Wednesday that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal edge. Oz — the celebrity heart surgeon […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
County
Berks County, PA
WTAJ

Exclusive: One on one interview with Josh Shapiro

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In an Eyewitness News exclusive, we speak one-on-one with Josh Shapiro, the presumptive Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania. It’s Shapiro’s first broadcast interview since officially becoming the Democratic candidate. We asked Shapiro questions on a wide range of topics and issues in Pennsylvania. Including gas prices the state’s election process and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. Republicans weigh haves and have nots with Act 77

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mail-in voting is very popular with the electorate but very controversial for Republican lawmakers who are trying to get it booted. But Act 77, which gave no-excuse absentee balloting, also gave Republicans something they really liked that would be in jeopardy if the law were overturned. Act 77 giveth vote by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Senate Seat#U S Senate#Wtaj News#The 30 Day Fund#Republican#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

‘Human Capital’ New documents shed light on Johnstown refugee plan

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Documents pertaining to a local nonprofit’s plan to relocate refugees in Cambria County were obtained by state officials following criticism and concerns from residents. Representative Frank Burns released a statement Wednesday highlighting specific elements of the documents that include meeting agendas and minutes from Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025. Burns said the documents […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Pelosi says White House should request $45B in new COVID aid

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said she's advised the Biden administration to seek tens of billions of dollars more in emergency COVID-19 relief, suggesting it will take more than $40 billion to meet the testing, vaccine and therapeutic needs of the U.S. and the larger global community.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WTAJ

New book says Graham discussed 25th Amendment for Trump on Jan. 6

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the White House on Jan. 6 and said lawmakers would ask Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove then-President Donald Trump from office if he did not do more to condemn the rioters at the Capitol, according to a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
POTUS
WTAJ

Vision Together 2025 in Johnstown under the microscope

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Vision 2025 is a volunteer-based organization that has created a vision around bettering the Johnstown region is under the microscope. According to a press release from State Representative Frank Burns office, “After analyzing a trove of new documents that include a “human capital plan” crafted and put in motion by Vision […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Veterans workshop to take place in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Veterans are invited to attend a workshop that will feature a Department of Veterans Affairs Officer. At the Frank P. Hommon American Legion Post 024 located in Huntingdon County the VA representative will be there to answer any questions about benefits that veterans and their families may have. Below are examples […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Casey: $4.14M to help communities affected by coal mining job loss

(WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced $4.14 million in Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grants that will deliver resources to communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining and related industries. Five Southwestern Pennsylvania entities and one statewide organization will receive their share of $4.14 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Treasure hunters: Did FBI destroy video of Civil War gold?

Treasure hunters who claim the FBI made off with several tons of buried Civil War-era gold are now questioning whether evidence related to the 2018 excavation in Pennsylvania has been destroyed. Finders Keepers, which sued the Justice Department over its failure to produce records on the FBI’s search for the legendary gold, said in a court […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Dept. of Revenue extends call center hours for late tax filers

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — With the deadline to file taxes right around the corner, the Department of Revenue is extending its service hours to help taxpayers over the phone. “Pennsylvanians who are sitting down to file their tax returns may have questions or concerns, so we are encouraging our customers to reach out directly to […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon residents oppose proposed Rutter’s at Old Crow Wildlife Observation

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rutter’s is looking to expand into Huntingdon and has picked out a spot to build a new convenience store and gas station. Huntingdon held their Planning Commission meeting Thursday in what Vice Chairman Larry Mutti says was the largest public turnout ever. At the meeting residents made their voices heard […]
WTAJ

Daycares, working families dealing with childcare crisis

(WTAJ) — At The Learning Station in State College, Lynda Mussi and her staff put their heart into developing young children. “It’s so encompassing because there are so many skill sets,” Lynda Mussi, Director of The Learning Station, said. “There is language development, there is relationship building, there is learning how to ask for things.” […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy