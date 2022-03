The current market is turning away from risk as everything starts to succumb to pretty brutal inflation. Things aren't great right now in the markets and that's because things aren't that great in the economy. Inflation was already real because of supply side constraints and it's become even more severe with the tensions around Russia. We said at the end of January that things could get really bad for the markets if Russia invades Ukraine. It was pretty amazing to us that no one else was talking about the very real commodity risks involved at the time.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO