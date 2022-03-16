Whitmer kidnapping plot trial resuming Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will resume Thursday after a three-day break because of a COVID-19 case.
A judge says there have been “no further complications.”
The trial was suspended because the virus had struck a key participant, who sources told News 8 was an attorney.
Masks are optional for everyone in court. Only one prosecutor and one juror wore a mask last week.
Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Prosecutors say they turned their anger toward government in 2020 into a plot to kidnap Whitmer because of the restrictions she imposed during the early months of the pandemic.
