ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Whitmer kidnapping plot trial resuming Thursday

By The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzjLM_0eh1NIMH00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will resume Thursday after a three-day break because of a COVID-19 case.

A judge says there have been “no further complications.”

The trial was suspended because the virus had struck a key participant, who sources told News 8 was an attorney.

Masks are optional for everyone in court. Only one prosecutor and one juror wore a mask last week.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Prosecutors say they turned their anger toward government in 2020 into a plot to kidnap Whitmer because of the restrictions she imposed during the early months of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Ap#News 8
WOOD TV8

Audit: Problems with hiring unemployment workers

State auditors say Michigan’s unemployment agency did not require worker background checks or quickly deactivate former contract and state employees’ computer access to the confidential benefits system amid unprecedented jobless claims early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

Rules of roadkill: What to know if you want to keep it

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — With warmer weather on the way, more animals will be on the move, and that means you may hit one with your car. So what do you do if you want to keep the roadkill? “If you are involved in a vehicle accident with an animal, after you make sure that […]
MARQUETTE, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy