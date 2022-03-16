ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Pete’s Leaked Texts Telling Kanye to ‘Grow the F—k’ Up

By Jenzia Burgos
 2 days ago

As her estranged husband continues to launch his attacks on social media, a source has revealed Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Pete Davidson’s texts in a new report by Entertainment Tonight.

In case you missed it, Pete and Kanye recently hashed it out in a series of alleged texts shared by the Saturday Night Live star’s friend, Dave Sirius, on March 13, 2022. The comic’s since-deleted screenshots of the texts showed Pete defending Kim and pleading with the rapper to put their feud to rest. In one message, Pete praised Kim as the “best mother” to her kids before telling Ye to “grow the f**k up.” At another point in their conversation, Pete insisted that he wanted to “help” Kanye, calling out their shared mental health struggles. “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too,” Pete purportedly wrote at the time. “It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

According to Entertainment Tonight ‘s source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, was “glad” to see her boyfriend Pete , 28, coming to her defense—even if his recent exchange with Kanye may have made matters more difficult. “Kim didn’t want Pete to make things worse, but she was also glad that he stuck up for her,” the insider shared, adding, “It is nice that Kim has Pete on her side publicly and privately.”

While Kim is “hoping” Kanye would refrain from attacking her and Pete, his continued posts on social media seem to suggest he’s not planning on it anytime soon. Understandably, it’s beginning to take a toll on Kim. “Kanye’s actions are causing a lot of stress for her,” the insider shared said, before going on to add that Kim is concerned for their children. “She wants him to stop and not have the kids hear anything or be affected negatively by his antics.”

Unfortunately, it may be too late for Kim and Kanye’s eldest child, 8-year-old daughter North . According to ET’s insider, North “hears things from her friends” and has found Kanye on social media. Kim also shares 4-year-old daughter Chicago with Kanye, along with her 6-year-old son Saint and 2-year-old son Psalm.

Now, Kim beginning to consider her options. “Kim agrees with Pete, and if Kanye doesn’t stop, she knows she will be forced to take more drastic measures,” the source added. “She just doesn’t want anything bad to happen.” But we may be headed there soon enough, as a second source suggested that Kim and Kanye could end up in court to battle it out over child custody.

“Kanye has told his lawyer he wants a more formal custody agreement with Kim,” the second insider explained. “The two currently have nothing in place, but Kim has the kids, and Kanye is allowed to see them whenever he wants, within reason. Kanye feels he’s not been getting enough time with his children and if his lawyer can’t work something out with Kim will go to court.”

Pete, for his part, is officially done playing games with Ye. He is “really over Kanye and has had enough,” the earlier source shared with ET. “Pete is at a point where he is not backing down. He needs Kanye to stop and thinks he has gone way too far. Pete is super into Kim, and this is how he is showing it. He is not taking anything from Kanye anymore.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock .



