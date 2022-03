When viewing great horror movies like Halloween, we are tense, scared and worried for the protagonists in the film who are getting away from the starring evil entity. But on set, that’s a different story. It’s likely a really fun time to pretend like you’re about to get your guts stabbed by a giant kitchen knife. It sure looks a lot different on the set of Halloween Ends with Michael Myers and Laurie Strode than I expected.

MOVIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO