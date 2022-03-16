ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs bring back QB Chad Henne

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GehEB_0eh1LtVO00
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) will be returning for another season. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Henne, 36, spent four years with the Miami Dolphins and five with the Jacksonville Jaguars before landing in KC where he has served as Patrick Mahomes' backup. Over that stretch, Henne has a 71.9-percent completion rate for 359 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Despite inking the new one-year deal, Chiefs Wire suggests Henne could have competition for that backup job this season. Kansas City signed Shane Buechele off the practice squad early in the 2021 season and the team appears to be grooming him to be the new QB2.

Speculation Buechele could leapfrog Henne on the depth chart has grown since he and Mahomes have been spotted working out together this offseason.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Browns’ Baker Mayfield reveals one team as desired trade destination

Baker Mayfield is done with the Cleveland Browns. After a rocky year that saw numerous players on the roster take very public stances against the starting quarterback, front office execs decided it was time to move on. This past week, the Browns made a serious push to acquire Deshaun Watson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams gives Green Bay Packers two choices

When the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, there was optimism that this would pave the way for a deal for his favorite wide receiver target: Davante Adams. Several days in, it appears that the positivity was misguided. Adams is coming off a year...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks agree to two-year, $20 million contract with Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu

Nwosu was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and set career-highs in tackles (40), quarterback hits (17), sacks (5.0) and passes defended (four) among other categories during the 2021 campaign. Los Angeles reportedly traded for six-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack last week -- a fellow outside linebacker -- while the Seahawks released six-time All-Pro inside linebacker Bobby Wagner last week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Sweeney
Person
Chad Henne
Person
Shane Buechele
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams reportedly working on re-signing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller

After seeing defensive end Randy Gregory pull a switcheroo and decide to go to the Denver Broncos, it was reported on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys were "doing due diligence" on future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller. However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and NFL Network, Miller could very well end up staying with the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reportedly recruiting Julio Jones to join Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not have known exactly one week ago that he'd be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their QB1 on NCAA Selection Sunday, but there's little question the G.O.A.T. has been plenty busy since the start of the midweek. Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jaguars#American Football#Chiefs Wire#Pgsween
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians has two-word reaction to Tom Brady return

We do not know how much the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew about Tom Brady’s impending return to action, but coach Bruce Arians was certainly enthused about the prospect. Arians texted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport with a two-word response upon learning of Brady’s return: “Total excitement.”. Arians’...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. fires back at rival after he attempts to recruit Rams teammate

Odell Beckham Jr. only joined the Los Angeles Rams four months ago, but that doesn't mean he's going to sit back while a rival tries to poach one of his teammates. Ex-Denver Broncos safety Su’a Cravens posted a tweet this week calling on the team to bring back All-Pro linebacker Von Miller, who was traded to the Rams last season. Miller is currently a free agent.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots add CB depth with Terrance Mitchell signing

Help is on the way in the New England Patriots' secondary. The Patriots are signing former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. A seventh-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Mitchell has played for five teams over his...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent

The New England Patriots are bringing back James White, but another veteran running back is taking his talents to the AFC West. Brandon Bolden is expected to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and...
NFL
Yardbarker

TE Rob Gronkowski: 'Very good chance' he re-signs with Buccaneers

Almost immediately after quarterback Tom Brady used social media to end his brief retirement and announce he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans and analysts alike speculated that it was a matter of when, not if, superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski would join his "best friend" back in Florida.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Colin Kaepernick reached out this week

Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016. Shortly after he made the decision to publicly protest racial injustice in America prior to games, he became persona non grata around the league. In the years since, Kaepernick has made multiple attempts to return to action. He has held...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns QB Baker Mayfield linked with Colts, Seahawks

As individuals representing the Cleveland Browns were spending a portion of their Tuesday meeting with Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson about Watson potentially waiving his no-trade clause for them, a report surfaced that the Texans weren't all that interested in landing current Cleveland starting signal-caller Baker Mayfield. It added that the Browns could trade Mayfield to a different team even if they didn't win the chance to acquire Watson. That was before Mayfield took to social media to thank the Cleveland faithful "with many uncertainties" hovering over his future.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen responds to unretirement

Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he would be returning to the NFL after a short-lived retirement. Although the timing of the proclamation was a bit surprising, the core message was not. Nobody expected Brady to stay away given the weird and abrupt nature of his retirement to begin with.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy