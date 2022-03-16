Chiefs bring back QB Chad Henne

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) will be returning for another season. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Henne, 36, spent four years with the Miami Dolphins and five with the Jacksonville Jaguars before landing in KC where he has served as Patrick Mahomes' backup. Over that stretch, Henne has a 71.9-percent completion rate for 359 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Despite inking the new one-year deal, Chiefs Wire suggests Henne could have competition for that backup job this season. Kansas City signed Shane Buechele off the practice squad early in the 2021 season and the team appears to be grooming him to be the new QB2.

Speculation Buechele could leapfrog Henne on the depth chart has grown since he and Mahomes have been spotted working out together this offseason.