WWE

WWE fans can celebrate Austin 3:16 day with new ‘Stone Cold’ Igloo cooler

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Igloo released a special-edition “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Playmate cooler today on Austin 3:16 day in a new partnership with the WWE. “‘Stone Cold’ and the ice-cold-keeping Playmate on 3:16...

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

