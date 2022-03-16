ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How to go gray gracefully

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

Many of us during the pandemic didn’t get a chance to go to the salon to touch of up those grays, but our celebrity make-up artist, Michael Moore with More for Life says you can go gray and still look amazing.

Moore shows us some tips on how to add life to your makeup habits if you do decide to gray.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Moore
FOX31 Denver

Casa Bonita opening still up in the air

Casa Bonita, the iconic Colorado restaurant, has been shuttered since the pandemic. Under the new ownership of South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, it is expected to finally open with a revamped staff, but the start date remains unclear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grays#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy