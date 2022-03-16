How to go gray gracefully
Many of us during the pandemic didn’t get a chance to go to the salon to touch of up those grays, but our celebrity make-up artist, Michael Moore with More for Life says you can go gray and still look amazing.
Moore shows us some tips on how to add life to your makeup habits if you do decide to gray.
