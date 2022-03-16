ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Mase just diss Diddy? The rapper unloads on his former Bad Boy partner

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

Mase dropped a new single earlier this week and it has everyone speculating. The song titled “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha,” a nod to the rapper’s real name, seems to be a diss track aimed at Diddy .

“Oracle 2,” alternatively dubbed “Oracle 2: Standing On Bodies,” is an apparent sequel to Mase's 2017’s Cam'ron diss track "The Oracle." Clearly, Mase doesn't name Diddy on the newly-released record. However, fans are totally convinced that the lyrics are directed towards the Bad Boy founder.

"Then they tried to dangle money, they didn't think I'd ever leave. N****s never pay the artists. But they love to pay the freaks," Mase raps. In 2020, XXL reported that Mase attempted to buy back his publishing from Diddy for $2 million, but the deal was deferred.

Another telling verse on “Oracle 2” is the part where Mase mentions Mt. Vernon, NY and a billionaire net worth. Evidently, Diddy was partially raised in Mt. Vernon. He was also named one of the highest-paid Hip Hop artists in 2021.

“Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge. You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood. I’m not hating on your billi' worth. Right now, I’m only saying what you really worth,” Mase rhymes. The song also allegedly addresses the Notorious B.I.G .'s death.

Of course, Mase was a part of Bad Boy Records’ original roster alongside late rappers the Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls and Craig Mack . Faith Evans and R&B group Total were also instrumental to Bad Boy’s early success. Mase famously retired from rap in the late 90s and became an ordained minister. The Bad Boy OG later returned with his comeback album Welcome Back in 2004.

