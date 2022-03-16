Woman, child fatally struck near Riverside elementary school

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KNX) — A woman and child were killed Tuesday afternoon when an SUV struck them and another child while crossing the street near an elementary school in Riverside.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. across from Liberty Elementary School. The woman, identified as 53-year-old Eligia Morales of Riverside, and two children were in a marked crosswalk at the time, according to a spokesperson for the Riverside Police.

Morales and one of the children, described by police as between two and four years old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two were struck by a blue 2020 Range Rover driven by a 46-year-old unnamed Riverside resident. The driver was headed westbound on Hayes Street, approaching Roosevelt Street, according to Riverside police. The SUV entered the intersection as the woman and children began crossing Roosevelt. The SUV made a southbound turn onto Roosevelt and struck all three as they crossed the road.

The second child suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver was not hurt.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision and has been cooperating with Riverside police’s investigation. It did not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, police said.

The car “just ran over them” Margarita Fernandez, a school parent told The Riverside Press Enterprise. “Some kids were crying when they saw it happen.”

“We have a problem,” Maria Munoz said of the busy intersection near the school. “Because people never stop … and many of them are on the phone.”

