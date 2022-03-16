ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Woman, child fatally struck near Riverside elementary school

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012IdY_0eh1LUdL00

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KNX) — A woman and child were killed Tuesday afternoon when an SUV struck them and another child while crossing the street near an elementary school in Riverside.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. across from Liberty Elementary School. The woman, identified as 53-year-old Eligia Morales of Riverside, and two children were in a marked crosswalk at the time, according to a spokesperson for the Riverside Police.

Morales and one of the children, described by police as between two and four years old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two were struck by a blue 2020 Range Rover driven by a 46-year-old unnamed Riverside resident. The driver was headed westbound on Hayes Street, approaching Roosevelt Street, according to Riverside police. The SUV entered the intersection as the woman and children began crossing Roosevelt. The SUV made a southbound turn onto Roosevelt and struck all three as they crossed the road.

The second child suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver was not hurt.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision and has been cooperating with Riverside police’s investigation. It did not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, police said.

The car “just ran over them” Margarita Fernandez, a school parent told The Riverside Press Enterprise. “Some kids were crying when they saw it happen.”

“We have a problem,” Maria Munoz said of the busy intersection near the school. “Because people never stop … and many of them are on the phone.”

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 4

Denise Lis
1d ago

Extremely saddened to hear this unfortunate accident and loss of lives. My opinion is this is a sign that the city needs to put up more traffic lights and cross walk guards to increase safety.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Riverside, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Liberty Elementary School#The Riverside Police#Range Rover#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy