Zach Braff admits he had ‘no idea’ who Gabrielle Union’s husband, NBA superstar, Dwyane Wade was

Zach Braff is the first to admit that his sports knowledge is lacking.

In fact, it’s a constant theme on his hit podcast “Fake Doctors Real Friends,” which he hosts with “Scrubs” costar Donald Faison.

LISTEN TO FAKE DOCTORS REAL FRIENDS ON AUDACY.

But he may have dropped the ball (that’s a sports metaphor, Zach) when he admitted he didn’t know that Gabrielle Union, his costar in the Disney+ remake of “ Cheaper By the Dozen ,” is married to basketball superstar Dwyane Wade.

Union, 49, regularly shares updates on Instagram of her life with the former NBA player, 40.

"First of all, I knew nothing about sports," Braff said during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "So, when she kept talking about her husband, Dwyane, I was like, 'Oh, I hope to one day meet this Dwyane.' I had no idea who it was."

Despite impressing with his accolade of acting and directing credits, Braff was still surprised they chose him as Union's romantic partner, and admittedly, sort of intimidated by the role.

“They’re just the coolest couple," Braff explained. "I was worried about pretending to be her husband. So, all I could do was get in the best shape I could, and have some abs. I had an ab or two."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Union revealed the funny twist in all this – Wade didn’t know who Braff was either.

"I don't want to say luckily, but he didn't know who Zach was either,” Union admitted, adding, “he didn't watch “Scrubs.’ He's like, 'Is that the one where there was, like, a Black dude?' And I'm like, 'Yes, that's Donald Faison, baby.'So, in all fairness, it's a push. They didn’t know who each other was and, magically, they both are successful. It happens."

Braff's attempts at gaining an "ab or two" didn't go unnoticed by the "Bring It On" star.

"He was training so hard,” Union explained, “heart and hustle, you know -- Zach got popped at the beach with his girl and he was ripped and tan. He was so happy that he had his shirt off at the right time, you know. I saw the pictures and I was like, 'Yes. You've arrived.'"

“Cheaper By the Dozen” has speaks to multiple generations of fans as the 1950 original was remade in 2003 starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt with Ashton Kutcher, Hilary Duff, and Tom Welling attached as the brood of children.

Watch the 2003 "Cheaper by the Dozen" here

The upcoming reboot is directed by former “Will & Grace” and “Black-ish” writer, Gail Lerner. Another “Black-ish” writer, Kenya Barris, will share screenwriting duties with “Grown-ish” scribe, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry. Barris and Union also serve as producers on the film.

“ Cheaper by the Dozen ” begins streaming on March 18 on Disney+. Watch it here.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram