ZZ Top announce first release and plans since death of Dusty Hill

Looks like Southern rock legends ZZ Top are set to release a brand new live album titled Raw , and also go on tour.

Recorded in connection with the 2019 documentary, That Little Ol' Band From Texas , now streaming on Netflix, Raw, tracked prior to the death of bassist Dusty Hill , will be the bands first release since his passing.

The show’s setlist for the recording of Raw, which took place at Gruene Hall, the self-proclaimed "oldest continually run dance hall in Texas," included hits like “La Grange”, “Tush”, and “Gimme All Your Lovin”, as well as early deep cuts “Brown Sugar” and “Certified Blues.”

“It was, in a very real way, a return to our roots," Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard recalled in the Raw liner notes. “Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour buses. Just us and the music.”

They added, “We knew right then it was a very special circumstance, all of us in the same place at the same time and what a time it most certainly was!”

The record, which features 11 standout songs, will release on July 22, before which the band will embark on the accompanying U.S. and Canada Raw Whisky Tour.



Gibbons and Beard will hit the road with Elwood Francis (the band's longtime guitar tech), who immediately took on bass duties following Hill's passing. The North American leg of the Raw Whisky Tour will begin on May 6 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and end on August 27 in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Dedicated "in righteous memory of Dusty Hill," Raw will be available on 180-gram vinyl, CD and digitally. As Gibbons and Beard put it — “‘The Dust' may have left the building, but he’s still very much with us.”

Check out the full Raw album setlist below, and get your tickets to ZZ Top 's Raw Whiskey Tour here .

1. Brown Sugar

2. Just Got Paid

3. Heard It On The X

4. La Grange

5. Tush

6. Thunderbird

7. I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide

8. Gimme All Your Lovin

9. Blue Jean Blues

10. Certified Blues

11. Tube Snake Boogie

