ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

Montour County man indicted for meth distribution

By Zachary Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1NDe_0eh1L9QZ00

MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Montour County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 44-year-old Kevin Murry allegedly distributed over 50 grams of methamphetamine in Montour County in February and March of 2022.

Local farmers feel the impact of rising costs

If convicted, Murry faces up to 80 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years for each charge, and a fine of $5,000,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Dupont police scam warning for false arrest warrant

DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dupont Police released a scam alert for residents who may receive a letter regarding an arrest warrant. According to the Dupont Borough Police Department, they have received many claims of residents around the area receiving an arrest warrant letter. Police are advising that the letter is not an official arrest warrant […]
DUPONT, PA
WBRE

Pottsville bust yields nearly $200K in cash, drugs

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they executed a search warrant in Pottsville and found almost $200K in cash, drugs, and weapons. According to police, State Police Troop L-Reading Vice/Narcotics Unit executed the warrant in the 1400 block of West Market Street just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday. Police say Jose Rivera-Hernandez, 31, of […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

New York man faces drug charges after PA music festival

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from New York is behind bars after police say he was in possession of numerous drugs at a music festival. According to a release from the Wayne County District Attorney, 23-year-old Nikolaos Kopoulos from Bethpage, New York, was caught in September at a music festival in Buckingham […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Man pleads guilty to murder of 97-year-old woman

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man pleads guilty Friday to the third-degree murder of a 97-year-old woman that occurred in 2013. The Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News, Anthony Spudis, 39, of Nanticoke, entered the plea in Luzerne County court Friday. DA Sanguedolce states Spudis is pleading guilty […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Montour County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montour County, PA
WBRE

Suspect caught in theft of bat from Williamsport statue

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Bases Loaded” statue located in the heart of the City of Williamsport was vandalized and then burglarized in October of 2021. Police have officially identified a suspect. On March 11, police charged Abigail Paulhamus, 22 of South Williamsport, with theft and receiving stolen property. Paulhamus was identified as the […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Hazleton police searching for stabbing suspect

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a stabbing that took place Thursday evening. According to a release from Hazleton City Police, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Poplar Street and Thirwell Avenue. Police say they located the victim on arrival […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Man gets away with cash after Kingston armed robbery

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to the Pantry Quik in the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue Friday for a report of an armed robbery. Police say they responded to the store just after 3:00 p.m. after a man threatened the clerk with a gun and got away with cash. They say the suspect […]
KINGSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Methamphetamine#The Department Of Justice#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Hazleton Police investigating stabbing

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are actively investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening. According to police, a 22-year-old was taken to the hospital after they were allegedly stabbed near the area of Thirlwell Avenue and West Court in Hazleton. Police had the crime scene taped off at South Poplar Street. Officers […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Six arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Sunoco on drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people were arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Township Sunoco for possession of drugs. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers observed “suspicious activity” from six people near a Jeep parked at a Sunoco Gas Station. Officers approached the vehicle when one female, Sarah Lynn Long, 34, of Sunbury, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Two arrested after police discover $12,320 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after investigators say they found over 100 bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug paraphernalia worth $12,320. According to the Scranton Police Department, Amber Benjamin and Nicholas Caramanno were arrested after officers search their residence for active warrants on possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Bloomsburg police arrest man in stolen car theft

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after police say he stole a vehicle for a Unity Mart in Columbia County. According to officials, Wesley Sutton was identified and arrested for a stolen vehicle incident that occurred in September 2021. Bloomsburg Police Department was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police find drugs in ‘St. Patrick’s Day Purge’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged two suspects with drug possession after an operation discovered 200 bags of narcotics at a Pittston residence. According to the Pittston City Police Department, on Thursday around 9:00 a.m. a drug task force conducted an investigation into a residence on John Street in Pittston. Investigators say as a […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Larksville Police look to identify suspected shooters

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Larksville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shooting at Saint John’s Baptist Church. Police say on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. a black male was caught on camera firing a gun. After which he fled south toward the direction of Fifth Street. Officers […]
LARKSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Schuylkill County fire sends one resident to hospital

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A brush fire ends with a house at a total loss and one person is hospitalized in Schuylkill County. According to officials, the fire engulfed a residence on Skyhigh Lane in West Penn Township around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials say one resident suffered 2nd-degree burns and was taken […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

A little ‘TLC’ goes a long way after prison

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state-operated house in Lycoming County is offering parolees a second chance. It’s one of the few programs of this kind in the area. The Bethesda House has been in the city for decades but it recently became available to men. It’s a way to help offenders get back on […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy