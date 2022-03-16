Montour County man indicted for meth distribution

MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Montour County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 44-year-old Kevin Murry allegedly distributed over 50 grams of methamphetamine in Montour County in February and March of 2022.

If convicted, Murry faces up to 80 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years for each charge, and a fine of $5,000,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.