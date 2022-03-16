ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game got Ed Sheeran so high he had to go home: 'I was out'

By Marni Zipper
 2 days ago

During an appearance on Australia’s commercial radio network called Nova, Ed Sheeran recounted an embarrassing moment back in the day while chatting with hosts, Fitzy & Wippa .

The “Shivers” artist spoke about a time when he lived it up with the rapper, The Game . “I remember I was in the studio once in, like 2013. I was doing some records with The Game and he took me to Compton,” explained Sheeran. “And we were in studio and we probably made like 13, 14 songs. And towards the end of the session, his boys come in and they’re sort of like, it starts being a bit of a party.”

While Ed may be a multi-Platinum recording artist and 4-time GRAMMY winner, he admitted he stands no chance when it comes to smoking weed. He recounted that while with The Game and his entourage he, “took a tiny, tiny, tiny puff on something and I was out, I had to go home. I don’t really do that at all.”

In a recent Instagram post, The Game reflected on his time with Sheeran and gave a shoutout to his favorite supplier, Stash House Los Angeles . In his caption, the rapper wrote, "That @stashhouse had my boy out like a light….. good thing we got the work done 1st @teddysphotos."

While Sheeran doesn’t spend much time hitting the bong, the artist does spend a lot of time hitting No. 1 on the U.S. and U.K. charts. His 2021 album, equals , reached No.1 across the globe.

Sheeran made an appearance on Fitzy & Wippa’s show to announce his 2023 stadium tour across Australia and New Zealand. This will be his first time Down Under since his massive Divide shows, which sold more than 1 million tickets.

The artist will be playing in the round while he tours across the region. Sheeran explained, “We’ve basically built this stage over the last three years. I got the final plans for it the last day of the Divide tour, and they’ve been building for three years. And it’s like, it’s a big financial risk. I hope that there’s not another pandemic, touch wood.”

