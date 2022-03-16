ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Suggests Pence Won’t Be His Running Mate in Potential 2024 Bid

By Dia Gill
 2 days ago
In an exclusive interview with the Washington Examiner, former President Donald J. Trump suggests he’s ruled out running with former Vice President Mike Pence if he decides to pursue a third presidential bid in...

