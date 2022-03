The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Merrick County. Since the initial announcement of a detection of HPAI in a wild goose in Lincoln on March 7, additional cases of the virus have been confirmed in wild geese in Cedar and Douglas counties.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO