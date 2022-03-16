ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs tendering ERFA RB Derrick Gore

By Charles Goldman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aI8Al_0eh1K3JG00

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back another one of their exclusive rights free agents.

According to KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope, the Chiefs are tendering ERFA RB Derrick Gore for 2022. He’ll receive a one-year qualifying offer at a minimum salary for the year. This was another housekeeping move for Kansas City with the start of the NFL’s free agency signing period coming this afternoon. If the Chiefs hadn’t tendered Gore, he would have become an unrestricted free agent at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A former undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe, Gore bounced around before signing a reserve/future deal with Kansas City in February of 2021. He flashed his skills during training camp and the preseason this year, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster outright.

Gore was called up to the active roster from the practice squad after Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. He averaged five yards per carry with two touchdowns and 256 yards on 51 attempts throughout the season. He also averaged over 13 yards per catch in the passing game, catching 8-of-9 passes for 105 yards.

With just two running backs on the 90-man offseason roster, it makes plenty of sense to bring Gore back at such a low cost. This year, he’ll have a chance to make the 53-man roster right out of the gate and play a larger role for the team, but expect the team to continue adding depth at the position.

Best remaining free agents available for Chiefs

The NFL legal-tampering period has been open for a full 24 hours. Teams have been able to negotiate and put deals together with pending free agents from opposing teams. Several players have come off the board, but many at the top remain available for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Day 2 of legal tampering.
NFL
