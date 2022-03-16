ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethisphere Announces illycafè as One of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies

NEW YORK and TRIESTE, Italy– illycaffè, a global leader in sustainable high-quality coffee, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies. illycaffè has been recognized for ten...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Firstleaf Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

Firstleaf, America's most personalized wine company, joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more. NAPA VALLEY, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstleaf, the number one personalized wine company using over three million taste data points to produce and curate award-winning wine from around the world, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in the data science category.
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Business Times

Fast Company names Pittsburgh-based Seegrid as one of world's most innovative robotics companies

National business publication Fast Company named Pittsburgh-based Seegrid Corp. as one of the world's most innovative companies, ranking the Pittsburgh-maker of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) found in warehouses across the country as the No. 4 on its list titled "Most Innovative Robotics Company in the World." For its ranking justification,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fast Company

Technology and culture are reshaping the built environment

The built environment reflects culture, which is constantly evolving. The central question in my mind is, “How is real estate changing in light of significant culture shifts, especially when those shifts are accelerated by new technology?”. First, a bit of history for context. Western thought can be divided into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelNoire

Meet Moor Global, A Black-Owned Travel Agency From Florida That Focuses On Strengthening African Diaspora Ties

Founded in 2019 by Jason Broadnax, an ‘army brat’ from Delray Beach, FL, Moor Global is a Black-owned travel agency from Florida that combines traveling, real estate and descendants of Africans from all over the world. “Moor Global was created for Africans from all across the diaspora to come back together and regain all the great knowledge and wealth that we had when the Moors ruled the world.
FLORIDA STATE
Shine My Crown

Eat The Culture’s Pursuit to Build Tables for Black Creatives in Food Media

Meiko Temple, a prominent food creative at Meiko and the Dish, birthed Eat The Culture – a community-centered safe space for Black culinary creators and entrepreneurs after seeing the lack of representation in food media. By convening some of the most passionate food creatives, Eat the Culture employs three pillars: elevate, activate, and teach to amplify Black entrepreneurs in food. This February, the organization is taking its efforts to new levels by hosting an Afro-futuristic virtual potluck celebrating Black History Month.
FOOD & DRINKS
rigzone.com

Wood Gets New Strategy And Development Head

Wood has appointed a new Executive President of Strategy and Development and the latest member of the executive leadership team. — Global consulting and engineering company Wood has appointed Jennifer Richmond as the Executive President of Strategy and Development and the latest member of the executive leadership team. In...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Three Major Themes From AAFA’s Executive Summit, From ESG to the Metaverse

Click here to read the full article. New. Now. Next. That was the theme at this week’s American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) Executive Summit in Washington, DC. The two-day affair opened with welcome remarks from AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar who took a moment to acknowledge the victims in the ongoing war in Ukraine and requested a moment of silence as he remarked, “Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastation in Ukraine. We’re witnessing an increase in concerns over what this conflict means next for the world. And now, like in 2020, it’s impossible to fathom...
APPAREL
Inc.com

3 Ways You Can Use Data to Save Your Business Money

Costs are skyrocketing in today's economy. Luckily, the right data can help your business keep them under control. A rapidly growing economy usually brings rounds of cheers. Business is booming, innovation reaches new heights, and buyers can't get enough. But when that growth accelerates too fast, inflation isn't far behind. And too much inflation will start to squeeze corporate pocketbooks before price hikes reach consumers.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Flora Growth Enters Agreement To Bring Mind Naturals To Hong Kong, Global Markets

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced its entry into a distribution agreement with Israel-based DNO Group to distribute the Mind Naturals brand in the Hong Kong region. A leading distributor of global independent brands, DNO Group has over 50,000 points of sale throughout Asia in addition to its broader global reach. Under the agreement, Flora will work with DNO to identify growth opportunities and, using an omnichannel approach including brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and wholesale, bring the Mind Naturals brand to market in new territories. The initial focus will be on Hong Kong, which is expected to follow with a second phase expanding to India and Israel. “We are excited to see the continued expansion of Mind Naturals into new international markets, especially those with a high demand for skincare products,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan. “With quality ingredients and a thoughtful customer experience, Mind offers something different in this competitive space. We look forward to working with DNO to bring this unique offering to key markets around the world.”
ECONOMY
WWD

Adidas Among First to Lean Into TrusTrace ‘Material Compliance’ Software

Click here to read the full article. A new material compliance solution is coming to fashion. With Adidas as an early adopter, business-to-business software platform TrusTrace introduces its “Certified Material Compliance” solution that enables real-time traceability at a material level.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection TrusTrace aggregates data from an array of sources on behalf of companies using its open-source artificial intelligence, Blockchain and bots. The company’s Certified Material Compliance acts as a one-stop solution covering a spectrum of requirements for material compliance, including identifying the percentage of certified versus non-certified material, supporting different chain...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Haley Marketing Names Becca Searns Director of Creative Services

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haley Marketing, the leading website development, content and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is pleased to name Becca Searns Director of Creative Services. As the organization continues to grow and evolve its solutions, Searns will ensure the quality of the firm's creative services, while continually pursuing their shared mission to make world-class marketing easy and affordable.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in the FinTech Ukraine Daily: Shift4, The Giving Block Announce $20M Crypto Philanthropy Campaign; Finance Software Maker Sievo Launches Procure4Peace.org

Shift4, a payment and commerce technology provider, has launched a campaign to raise more than $20 million for nonprofits on The Giving Block, a cryptocurrency fundraising platform to support Ukraine relief efforts. CEO Jared Isaacman said he will match the first $10 million in cryptocurrency donations through the initiative, “Caring...
CHARITIES
TechCrunch

Block backs Japanese fintech startup Kyash in $41.2M round

The round comes from a number of investors, including Japan Post Investment Corporation, Block (formerly known as Square), Greyhound Capital, SMBC Nikko Securities, Altos Ventures, Goodwater Capital, StepStone Group, JAFCO Group, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Capital and others. According to a report by Nikkei, this marks Block’s first investment in an...
BUSINESS
Mashed

How The Coffee Coalition For Racial Equity Is Improving The Coffee Industry

Coffee embarks on a long journey before it finds its way into your mug for that morning boost. You probably hardly wonder about how the beans are sourced or the labor that's involved in getting them from the plant into your kitchen. The history of coffee is as complex as the flavor of the bean itself. But, if you did think about it and happen to do some research, you'd find that the coffee industry has a dark past, with roots in enslavement and colonization (via Perfect Daily Grind).
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: EU Financial Regulators Warn Consumers on Crypto-Asset Risks; H&M Selling Other Fashion Brands on its Website to Better Compete

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, financial regulators in the European Union have warned consumers that cryptocurrencies are highly risky, while H&M is selling external fashion brands on its Swedish and German websites to stay competitive. Plus, German startup Payrails raised $6.4 million, J.P. Morgan Chase...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Algorand and Premios Verdes Accelerate the Economic Development of Thousands of Environmental Projects Worldwide

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand, the transformative blockchain with a carbon negative footprint, and the Algorand Foundation, announced a strategic alliance with Premios Verdes, the largest socio-environmental platform in the world. Together, they are determined to strengthen projects impacting the Sustainable Development Goals. Through this alliance, the...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

How to build a culture of innovation

For decades, all high jumpers cleared the bar using similar techniques. In many ways, the sport was stuck in a rut. Then a 16-year-old high jumper, Dick Fosbury, decided to try something new. He went headfirst and backwards over the bar—what became known as the Fosbury Flop. Initially, Fosbury’s...
SPORTS

