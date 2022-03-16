ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Trade Bait Tracker with just 5 days until the deadline

By Forever Blueshirts
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
 2 days ago
The NHL Trade Bait Tracker for the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline has been updated courtesy of The Daily Goal Horn. The top 35 NHL Trade Targets are ranked here for the March 21 deadline date. Since we updated the list on March 14, there’s been more changes as Josh...

NHL

How Giroux Became a Flyer: A 2006 Draft Retrospective

Any scout worth his salt -- and who is being honest -- will tell you that there's no science to hitting a home run in the NHL Entry Draft. Beyond the rare prodigy along the lines of a Mario Lemieux, Mats Sundin, Eric Lindros, Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid, choosing a future superstar in the Draft involves no small amount of good fortune as well as a keen eye for talent.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Net Front Presence: Assessing the Blues ahead of the NHL trade deadline

Post-Dispatch beat reporters Jim Thomas and Tom Timmermann joined columnist Jeff Gordon to discuss where the Blues stand as the trade deadline nears. Limited cap space appears to limit their trade options. Jeff Gordon is an online sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Red Wings Trade Could Provide Deadline Blockbuster

The NHL’s Trade Deadline is set for March 21 as the Pittsburgh Penguins are still trying to upgrade their forward group. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings have made it known they’re open for business. Two teams heading in opposite directions with the Penguins gearing up for what could be another Stanley Cup playoff run, while the Red Wings are trying to piece together a foundation of talent for the future.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Claude Giroux nixed potential Bruins trade before deadline

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is perhaps the best player rumored to be available with Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaching. The veteran forward is in the final year of his contract and, with the Flyers not a contender to make the playoffs, there's a strong possibility Giroux will be dealt so he can chase his first Stanley Cup title.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Flyers, fans celebrate Claude Giroux's 1,000th career game in emotional ceremony before trade deadline

Claude Giroux has hit a milestone not many NHL players hit: playing 1,000 games all with the same team. Thursday marked Giroux’s 1,000th career NHL game, all coming with the Philadelphia Flyers. The career milestone also comes just days ahead of the 2022 NHL trade deadline, in which Giroux’s name has been talked about heavily as a candidate to move to a contending team.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: March 17 vs. Pittsburgh

----- Pavel Buchnevich will return to the lineup Thursday when the Blues host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Buchnevich, who took a high hit from Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson late in the March 8 game, has practiced with the team in each of the last two days and is good to go after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: RIP Jean Potvin; Flames looking to add at trade deadline

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Rest in peace, Jean Potvin. The 72-year-old, who was part of two Islanders Stanley Cup winning teams and the brother of Denis, passed away this week. [Islanders]
NHL
The Associated Press

NHL trade deadline could be full of last-minute deals

Don Waddell’s phone is not ringing much right now. The seasoned NHL executive expects that to change this weekend. “It always does,” he said. Waddell’s Carolina Hurricanes are among the many contenders with limited salary cap space that could wait until much closer to the trade deadline Monday to stockpile before the stretch run to the playoffs. The combination of jumbled standings in the Western Conference and a salary cap that hasn’t gone up in two years because of the pandemic has things mostly quiet now but could set up for a chaotic weekend and deadline day.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Hawks trade deadline preview with Emily Kaplan

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis goes 1-on-1 with ESPN's Emily Kaplan to preview Chicago's trade deadline. What's the latest on Marc-Andre Fleury? Could Brandon Hagel be moved? Who else might be on the table? Afterwards, Pat Boyle joins Charlie to share their thoughts on what the Blackhawks may do ahead of Monday's deadline, and potential fits for Fleury.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

What the Chiarot, Jarnkrok trades could mean for Hawks

The NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and a pair of trades made Wednesday could provide some insight into what the Chicago Blackhawks could expect if they make any deals in the coming days. The first trade involved the Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers, as defenseman Ben Chiarot was sent...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

