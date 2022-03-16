NHL Trade Bait Tracker with just 5 days until the deadline

Don Waddell’s phone is not ringing much right now. The seasoned NHL executive expects that to change this weekend. “It always does,” he said. Waddell’s Carolina Hurricanes are among the many contenders with limited salary cap space that could wait until much closer to the trade deadline Monday to stockpile before the stretch run to the playoffs. The combination of jumbled standings in the Western Conference and a salary cap that hasn’t gone up in two years because of the pandemic has things mostly quiet now but could set up for a chaotic weekend and deadline day.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO