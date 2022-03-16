ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville homicide investigation on Forest Hills Drive

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2av8fx_0eh1IAKg00

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at approximately 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Clarksville police responded to a call about a shooting in progress in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive and upon investigation, believe the victim and the suspect are acquainted.

Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team are actively investigating further but do not believe the act was random.

Anyone with information or additional footage is asked to contact Detective Kilby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5651.

To provide information anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit information online .

Public Safety
