Animal charities have been helping refugees bring their pets to safety as Ukranians face the “impossible decision” of whether to leave their beloved animals behind.Some people are refusing to leave without their pets, while others are taking their animals with them as they flee Russia’s invasion.Several countries including Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have eased rules on taking animals across borders so refugees don’t have to abandon their pets, animal rights charity PETA said.It said it has been working on Ukraine’s border to “shepherd animals out safely”.Meanwhile, as missiles fall on their homes and cities, many Ukrainians have turned...

