ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uk1Z_0eh1I8eT00

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on on Wednesday evening in New York, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nets against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, David Duke Jr. and LaMarcus Aldridge have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry and Cam Thomas are both listed as questionable.

The Nets come into the night on a four-game winning streak, and they are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-33 record int eh 69 games that they have played.

They are 14-18 in the 32 games that they have played at home at Barclays Center.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Smart defends himself after injuring Steph, kicking Klay

The Warriors were not too happy with Celtics' Marcus Smart after Wednesday’s 110-88 loss. On the same sequence in the second quarter, Smart managed to both roll up on Steph Curry’s ankle while going for a loose ball along the sideline and commit a flagrant foul on Klay Thompson after kicking him on the fastbreak.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
David Duke
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Seth Curry
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names His Pick For The NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns may have far and away the best record in the NBA, but Stephen A. Smith still isn’t picking them to win it all. On “First Take” today, Stephen A. said he doesn’t foresee any team being able to beat the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs now that they are fully healthy.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys eyeing star pass-rusher to replace Randy Gregory?

The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their defense on Tuesday when Randy Gregory agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, but they may have a serviceable replacement for the star pass-rusher in mind. Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that Von Miller has “very strong interest” in...
NFL
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Nba Finals#The Brooklyn Nets#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors#Mvp
The Spun

Davante Adams Rejected Big Offer: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly aren’t close on their contract negotiations. “Packers offered Davante Adams over $23M per year – highest ever for a WR – but declined it,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said. “The NFLPA’s ‘new money average’ says the highest ever is DeAndre Hopkins at over $27M. However, that was 2 extra years added to a 3-year deal and has skewed market significantly.”
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Steph Curry

Curry, 34, suffered an injury when he and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart collided when diving for a ball. The NBA sharpshooter has reportedly been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot. He will be sidelined indefinitely, as a result. The latest Curry injury news has NBA fans...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Said He Never Played For The Stats: “If I'd Play For The Stats I Would Have Never Retired In 1993 Or I'd Still Be Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar All-Time Scoring Lead.”

Competitive as he was, Michael Jordan never paid much attention to the stats and always focused on winning games and collecting titles with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was constantly trying to destroy his opponents, taking things personally on his way to winning six championships in eight years during the 90s.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
NBC Sports

C's fans will appreciate Draymond's reaction to Smart-Steph incident

Did Marcus Smart cross the line Wednesday night, or was he just trying to make a hustle play?. In the second quarter of the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, Smart dove for a loose ball right in front of Stephen Curry, whose left leg got caught awkwardly under Smart's body.
NBA
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Refused To Address The Media After The Lakers Lost To The Raptors

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their losing ways, losing the second game of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers got off to a horrendously poor start in the first half, and while they were able to improve in the second half, the deficit they created for themselves was too much for them to overcome.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay and Draymond put NBA on notice in first game back

A lot can change in 1,005 days. The last time we saw Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green take the NBA floor together -- ceremonial seven seconds on Jan. 9 notwithstanding -- the world and the NBA were different places. But in seven minutes Monday at Chase Center, the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted DeMar DeRozan First, But Lakers Front Office Didn't Want To Offer Him A 3-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have been horrendous this season. Before the season started, there was a lot of excitement about what this Lakers' squad could do. The Lakers spent the offseason recruiting veteran players on team-friendly deals, expecting them to still contribute at a high level. But that has not happened. And it turns out, the Lakers could have had one of the best players this season.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy