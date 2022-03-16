ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets will be without star guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, because he is still ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in New York.

Irving, who is unvaccinated, is still ineligible to play games at home, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Irving dropped a career-high 60 points when the Nets crushed the Orlando Magic 150-108 in Florida on Tuesday evening.

The Nets are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and 36-33 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

Right now, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

