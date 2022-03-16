ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons' Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dQEP_0eh1Hzwa00

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in New York at Barclays Center on Wednesday night, and for the game they remain without three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.

The former first overall pick was acquired by the Nets in a trade last month, and he has yet to make his debut for his new team.

The status of Simmons for Wednesday against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from he Twitter account of the Nets.

On Tuesday, head coach Steve Nash gave an update on Simmons (see tweet below from Brian Lewis of The New York Post).

The Nets come into the night on a four-game winning streak, and have a 36-33 record, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Smart defends himself after injuring Steph, kicking Klay

The Warriors were not too happy with Celtics' Marcus Smart after Wednesday’s 110-88 loss. On the same sequence in the second quarter, Smart managed to both roll up on Steph Curry’s ankle while going for a loose ball along the sideline and commit a flagrant foul on Klay Thompson after kicking him on the fastbreak.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Allen Iverson Pays Massive Respect To Kobe Bryant By Saying He Should've Been Drafted Over Him In 1996: "If I Was The 76ers, I'd Pick Kobe"

The 1996 Draft class is arguably one of the greatest classes of all time. While many argue that the 1984 or 2003 Draft classes may be better, nothing can be taken away from the name value of this class. Headlined by Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, it also featured players like Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, Steve Nash, Peja Stojakovic, among others.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
Black Enterprise

WNBA Star Candace Parker And Wife Announce The Birth of Their Son

Groundbreaking WNBA star Candace Parker recently announced the arrival of her newborn son with her wife, Anna Petrakova. On Friday, Parker took to Instagram to introduce baby Airr Larry Petrakov Parker to the world. Born on Feb. 11 and named, in part, in honor of her father Larry, Parker kissed her newborn son in the photo while her wife and daughter held him.
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers shocked the football world after news hit that they’ve pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade sending two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Being a big NFL fan himself, LeBron James was one of the first to react to this jaw-dropping development and The King made sure to call out his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis over this deal.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Steve Nash
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Confronted Marcus Smart Over Stephen Curry’s Rolled Ankle

The Golden State Warriors suffered a massive injury setback during their game last night against the Boston Celtics. During the game, Marcus Smart was trying to battle for the ball against Stephen Curry. In a pretty scary moment, Smart's body landed on Curry's ankle while he was moving, which caused Curry to roll his ankle.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Paul Pierce snubs Kobe Bryant in top 5 NBA all-time players

Former NBA star Paul Pierce will forever be a hooper. Even in retirement, he makes sure he stays in the game. Just recently, he attended the jersey retirement ceremony of former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett. But sometimes, Pierce also makes himself relevant by spewing hot takes about various NBA...
NBA
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nba Finals#Sports#The Brooklyn Nets#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#Twitter#The New York Post#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors#Mvp
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy