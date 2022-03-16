Boomer and Gio on mandate impacting Yankees, Mets: 'Not a single person on the other side can say it makes any sense'

Boomer believes the Yankees and Mets will be in contact with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday to discuss what is to come for the city’s private sector mandate, and how it affects unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players.

“I do have it on good sources that Randy Levine and Steve Cohen, or someone representing Steve Cohen, will have a phone call with Mayor Adams at some point today,” Boomer said during Wednesday’s show. “I feel it’s a pretty good source that’s giving me that information.

“Randy Levine has been in touch with the Mayor’s office. He has a direct line, he’s president of the Yankees and worked for Mayor Giuliani.”

As for what will happen on that call, Boomer assumes Levine and Cohen, or whomever will be representing the Mets owner, will try to gauge if the mayor plans to lift the mandate before Opening Day, which is less than a month away.

“’You want your city to be open, you’re allowing people to come into your city without vaccinations…we just want to know whether you’re going to drop it altogether, and when that’s gonna happen?’” Boomer surmised. “I imagine that’s what the phone call would be about.”

Of course, this mandate has already been heavily debated, with Kyrie Irving being able to sit among the crowd at the Barclays Center but not able to play on the court, while visiting players are permitted to do so. Under the current mandate, the same would apply for the Yankees and Mets, which Boomer and Gio can’t wrap their heas around.

“The prospect of him sitting behind the bench…without a mask on, is so stupid,” Boomer said of Irving, before bringing up a hypothetical Mets situation involving the Phillies. “Let’s say the whole team is unvaccinated. They can come in and play a three-game series against the Mets, stay in a hotel, go to restaurants…either we’re all in this together or we’re not.”

Gio also can’t make any sense of the mandate, which could drastically alter the outlook for the Yankees and Mets’ seasons if it remains in place.

“I wonder if baseball does end up being the force for change,” Gio said. “I don’t know.

“We can give these examples all day long, there’s not a single person on the other side that can say it makes any sense.”

