Arsenal will look to regain momentum in their push for Champions League football as they travel to Villa Park in the Premier League today.The Gunners were 2-0 losers at home to Liverpool on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta’s side seeing a crucial run of wins come to an end at the hands of their visitors. Aston Villa were also beaten last time out, suffering a 2-1 defeat at West Ham.Both Arsenal and Villa are well positioned despite those losses, however, with Steven Gerrard’s side still in the top half of the table and the Gunners holding down fourth spot.While they are only...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 58 MINUTES AGO