Crawford County, IL

Local city-wide clean-up dates announced for Crawford County

By By Angela Downing
Robinson Daily News
 2 days ago

The City of Robinson has announced that its yard waste spring clean-up days are set for Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29.
The pick-up day will coincide with the normal trash pick-up day at each address.
The city will pick up bagged or boxed leaves, sticks and limbs in addition to garden waste.
Bags and boxes are not to exceed 50 pounds.
Republic has also announced spring clean up days for Oblong, Hutsonville, Palestine and Robinson.
Oblong will be having its spring clean up on March 29.
This is for all Republic customers who live in the village limits and are current on their trash bill.
Spring clean up for Hutsonville will be held on April 11.
Customers that are paid up on their bills, are asked to have items on the curb the evening before the scheduled pick up.
Palestine is having its spring clean up on April 19.
Residents inside village limits are asked to have their items ready to be collected by the evening before.
Robinson’s spring clean up days will be May 2 through May 6.
This pick-up will also coincide with the normal pick-up day for each address.
This service is being offered to currently paid-up customers only within city limits.
Republic Services will conduct a bulk item pick-up service. Bulk items should be placed at the curb for collection the evening before your regularly scheduled trash day.
Items that will not be accepted in the spring clean up include: tires, large appliances, televisions, computers, paint, tree limbs, construction material, batteries, yard waste, flammable/hazardous materials and very large items that cannot be safely picked up by two individuals.
All mattresses must be wrapped in plastic or they will not be accepted.
Carpet must be cut into four foot sections for pick-up as well as secured.
The spring clean up does not cost any extra on the trash bill and is a service done by Republic to help out residents in the county who wish to discard any unused and unwanted items that they normally can’t throw in the trash due to its size.
There is no limit to how much is placed on the curb at each residence, however, be mindful of others and keep the area clean and safe if near the sidewalk.
Village and city officers will be enforcing the public nuance ordinances, pertaining to junk or debris on property, this spring and summer to help keep everyone safe and help keep feral animals under control.
If you have an items that do not comply with the accepted items, please contact Painter Salvage at 812-886-5309 for appliance removal, D and M Salvage for appliance and scrap metal at 618-421-1423 or go to Bandh Recycling on Facebook for other items.

