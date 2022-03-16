Ozark teen arrested on bestiality and child porn charges
DALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — An Ozark teen has been arrested on bestiality and child pornography charges.
An official with the Dale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cody Kelley, 18, of Ozark, was arrested after police received a cyber tip from an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.Lee High School security officer accused of sexual contact with a student
Kelley was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of bestiality and five counts of possession of child pornography.
Kelley was released that same afternoon from the Dale County Jail.
