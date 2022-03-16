Teacher, student, survive being shot outside Boston school

BOSTON (AP) — A teacher and a 17-year-old student at a Boston school suffered injuries not considered life threatening when they were shot in the parking lot while preparing for a school event, authorities said.

The 31-year-old male teacher and the male student were taken to the hospital after being shot outside TechBoston Academy at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said during a news conference at the scene. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. No one had been arrested as of Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said. It’s unclear if the victims were targeted.

“Obviously, this is a very concerning and disturbing set of circumstances,” Long said. “Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they’re subjected to brazen and random acts of violence.”

Classes were canceled Wednesday and the school remained open and counselors are available, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

“This is an unacceptable situation, and we are going to do everything it takes to ensure that each one of our schools, our parks, our communities are the safe, welcoming homes that all of our students deserve,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.

The school is for students in grades 6 through 12.

