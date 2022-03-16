ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Hill, GA

Herschel Walker asks ‘Why are there still apes?’ in discussion about evolution

By Maureen Breslin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7ou2_0eh1HJJQ00

( The Hill ) – The Republican front-runner for a Senate seat in Georgia, Herschel Walker , last weekend expressed doubt about evolution , citing the existence of apes as his reasoning for doubting the scientific theory.

“At one time, science said man came from apes. Did it not?” Walker said while speaking to the lead pastor of Sugar Hill Church in Sugar Hill, Ga.

“Every time I read or hear that, I think to myself, ‘You just didn’t read the same Bible I did,’ ” responded the church’s lead pastor, Chuck Allen.

“If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” Walker said, posing the question to Allen and the crowd.

“Now you’re getting too smart for us,” Allen replied.

“Think about this: We have an evolution that is — we’ve gotten so intelligent that if that is still true, why are there still apes?” Walker added.

According to a PBS FAQ about evolution, “Humans are more closely related to modern apes … but we didn’t evolve from apes, either. Humans share a common ancestor with modern African apes. … Scientists believe this common ancestor existed 5 to 8 million years ago. Shortly thereafter, the species diverged into two separate lineages. One of these lineages ultimately evolved into gorillas and chimps, and the other evolved into early human ancestors called hominids.”

Walker, 60, is a former star NFL running back who has been endorsed by former President Trump in his bid to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in the November midterm elections.

He has faced some controversy in his campaign.

Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, claimed in her divorce filings that Walker was physically abusive toward her and had even threatened to kill her, which prompted Grossman to seek a protective order, reports The Washington Post . Grossman also said in 2008 that Walker had put a gun to her head as he threatened to murder her.

In December, Walker said he has been “accountable” for his actions against Grossman, but did not elaborate.

Walker’s ex-girlfriend also said in 2012 that when she attempted to end her relationship with him, he threatened to “blow her head off” and kill himself, while another woman alleged that Walker threatened and stalked her in 2002, though no charges have been filed on those accusations, the Post notes, and Walker denies them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Herschel Walker’s latest problem: A controversial business record

Because Herschel Walker has no background in public service, scrutinizing the Georgia Republican’s record in other areas becomes all the more important. For the U.S. Senate hopeful, this is proving to be a problem. Since launching his first-ever political campaign, Walker has, for example, made clear that he knows...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sugar Hill, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Ex-NFL star running for US Senate casts doubt on evolution: ‘Why are there still apes? Think about it’

A Republican running for the US Senate in Georgia has suggested he does not believe in the theory of evolution.American football legend Herschel Walker, 60, is campaigning in the GOP primary to unseat Democratic senator and pastor Raphael Warnock, who won a historic victory in a runoff vote in the deep red state last January.In an interview with pastor Chuck Allen at Sugar Hill Church in Atlanta this Sunday, first reported by HuffPost, the former NFL running back expressed doubts that humans could have evolved from apes while apes remain alive on Earth."At one time, science says, man came...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apes#Evolution#Republican#Senate#Sugar Hill Church#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Pets
WWLP

New book says Graham discussed 25th Amendment for Trump on Jan. 6

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the White House on Jan. 6 and said lawmakers would ask Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove then-President Donald Trump from office if he did not do more to condemn the rioters at the Capitol, according to a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy