ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Russia places sanctions on President Biden, Hillary Clinton, other US officials

By Joe Hiti
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAi04_0eh1HD1400

In a tit-for-tat response to embargoes placed against Russia by the U.S. for its invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced new sanctions against top American officials.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the news, saying that those banned from the country were not "planning tourist trips" there any time soon.

For its part, the Russian agency announced that a "stop list" has been put in place, which will prevent members of the Biden administration, and other top officials, from entering the country.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, those prohibited from entering Russia include President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns, deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, Psaki, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo and U.S. Export-Import Bank President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis.

"This step, taken as a response measure, is the inevitable result of the extreme Russophobic policy of the current U.S. Administration, which, in a desperate attempt to maintain American hegemony, has abandoned any sense of decorum and placed its bets on the head-on containment of Russia," the foreign ministry added in the statement .

Along with the top officials, Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, the president's son, were also named among those barred from the country.

Psaki went on to say during her press briefing that those named don't "have bank accounts that we won't be able to access, so we will forge ahead."

The press secretary also joked that President Biden is a Jr., meaning the sanctions may have gone against his father. “May he rest in peace,” she said during the briefing.

However, this isn't the only action Russia will take against the U.S. It announced more sanctions on U.S. officials, business people, media personalities, and lawmakers that the nation says have "Russophobia."

The U.S. isn't the only target either, as Russia announced sanctions for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian officials, and more than 300 lawmakers.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and since then, a number of sanctions have all but crippled the country's economy, including actions against Putin himself, Russian oligarchs and officials, and Russian companies and banks.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Justin Trudeau
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embargoes#Ukraine#American#Kcbs Radio#White House#Russian#Defense#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#State#Cia#Usaid#Treasury#U S Export Import Bank#U S Administration#The Foreign Ministry
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy