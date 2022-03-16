ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Columbia State Fishing Club Advances to College Fishing National Tournament

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Columbia State Community College’s Fishing Club won 14 th place at the eighth annual Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI Open tournament at Lake Chickamauga.

“We are in our second season with our Columbia State fishing team,” said Johnny Littrell, Columbia State athletic director. “Our fishing team has represented Columbia State very well while finishing in the top 20 in the Major League Fishing tournaments that qualified them to participate in the college nationals later this month located in Oklahoma. To compete at this level our team put in a lot of hours in practicing getting prepared for a long day of competition.”

A total of 275 teams competed in the tournament, which set a MLF record for the most teams to compete in the College Fishing Open. Out of these teams, the top 27 are advancing to the Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship in 2023.

“It was a great tournament and I’m thankful to compete and represent Columbia State,” said Ryan Prince, Columbia State fishing club member. “I’m also thankful for the opportunity to advance to the next tournament.”

Columbia State’s fishing club members, Hunter Jones and Ryan Prince, are both from Mount Pleasant. The duo had a two-day cumulative total of six bass weighing in at 20 pounds, 5 ounces. Columbia State was the only Tennessee community college to advance to the national championship.

The Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI Open tournament was hosted by Fish Dayton and the Rhea Economic & Tourism Council. For more information and a complete list of winners, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com .

The post Columbia State Fishing Club Advances to College Fishing National Tournament appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

The Hampton Bulldogs depart for the Class 1-A state tournament

Hampton, TN — It’s been a few years but the Hampton Bulldogs loaded the bus in front of the school bright and early this morning for their trip to Murfreesboro. The Bulldogs will face West Carroll in the morning at 10:30.Hampton has been to the state 15 times, the latest coming in 2020, they won […]
HAMPTON, TN
St. Louis American

Incarnate Word advances to State Finals

Incarnate Word Academy entered this week's 2022 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown with four consecutive state championships and a school-record 66-game winning streak. The Red Knights continued its dominance in girls basketball on Thursday with an impressive 71-23 victory over conference-rival St. Joseph's Academy in the Class 6 state semifinals at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Oklahoma State
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan basketball's recruiting battle for Jett Howard adds subplot to game vs. Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to Michigan basketball’s second-round NCAA tournament matchup against Tennessee, there’s an interesting subplot for coach Juwan Howard involving his son. Not Jace Howard, the scarcely used small forward who has played 63 minutes for the Wolverines. But Jett Howard, another small forward and another son who committed to U-M...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kingsport Times-News

D-B to take two student fan buses to The Boro for big game

KINGSPORT — Hey, Dobyns-Bennett students: Want to go to the game?. D-B is offering students a spot on one of the two school buses it will be taking to Murfreesboro on Saturday for the TSSAA Class 4A boys basketball championship game between the Tribe and Bearden at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
KINGSPORT, TN
St. Louis American

Whitfield will play West Plains in the championship game

Springfield, MO - The Whitfield Warriors will be looking to repeat as Class 5 state champions in girls basketball on Saturday. The Warriors earned their spot in the state finals with a 55-42 victory over Webster Groves in Friday morning's state semifinals of the MSHSAA ShowMe Showdown at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Daily Leader

Brookhaven Academy baseball blows out Bowling Green in district opener

Sometimes in baseball, you know a game is over not long after the final note of the national anthem rings out. That was the case Monday as Brookhaven Academy scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and four more runs in the second inning on the way to a 14-1 win over Bowling Green School.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Prince
Person
Hunter Jones
actionnews5.com

TN boys state playoffs underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Boys State High School Basketball Tournament is underway in Murfreesboro. Memphis Power Center Academy tips it off with a 1 point win over Chattanooga Brainerd in Class 2-A. 40-39. Nikolas Wiggins leads the way with 12 points. Power Center will play East Nashville in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TN boys high school state tourney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In high school hoops, it’s all over for MAHS in the state tournament. MAHS falls to East Robertson 50-49 on a last second 3 pointer, 50-49 That ends their season at 23-5, and Memphis Power Center Academy is eliminated by East Nashville, 64-53 PCA ends...
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
183
Followers
481
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy