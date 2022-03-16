ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) head to Barclays Center Wednesday to play the Brooklyn Nets (36-33) at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Nets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Dallas has won seven of its last eight games — 5-2-1 against the spread (ATS) — which includes back-to-back road wins at the Houston Rockets Friday (113-110) and Boston Celtics Sunday (95-92).

Brooklyn won its fourth straight game Tuesday after crushing the Magic 150-108 in Orlando as Nets SG Kyrie Irving scored 60 points on 20-for-31 shooting. However, as per the New York City COVID-vaccine mandate, Kyrie will not be playing in Brooklyn Wednesday.

The Nets beat the Mavs 102-99 in Dallas, covering as 1.5-point road favorites in their first meeting Dec. 7.

Mavericks at Nets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Mavericks -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Nets +122 (bet $100 to win $122)
  • Against the spread: Mavericks -2.5 (-120) | Nets +2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Mavericks at Nets key injuries

Mavericks

  • None

Nets (not yet submitted)

  • SG Seth Curry (ankle) questionable
  • PG Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) out
  • PG Ben Simmons (reconditioning) out

Mavericks at Nets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Mavericks 107, Nets 102

BET MAVERICKS (-150), all the way up to -170 before laying the points with Dallas instead.

Brooklyn ranks 21st in defensive rating and Dallas performs well and is profitable against teams in the bottom-10 of defensive efficiency.

The Mavs are 15-7 SU versus bottom-10 defenses with a plus-10.1 adjusted net rating (ranked seventh) and a plus-3.5 ATS margin (ranked third), according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Dallas is sixth in defensive rating and Brooklyn is 8-15 SU versus top-10 defenses with a minus-3.7 adjusted net rating (ranked 15th) and minus-3.1 ATS margin (ranked 22nd), per CTG.

This is a also way better spot for the Mavs who are 12-3 SU as road favorites (plus-9.5 margin of victory) whereas the Nets are 2-5 SU as home underdogs (minus-11.0 margin of victory) and 2-9 SU in the second of a back-to-back (minus-6.5 margin of victory).

The MAVERICKS MONEY LINE (-150) is my favorite wager in this contest.

I prefer Dallas’s ML but the MAVERICKS -2.5 (-120) is certainly the right side. Dallas is 11-4 ATS on the road versus teams with a winning record and has covered seven straight games versus winning teams.

Furthermore, Brooklyn is 2-5 ATS as home underdogs, 2-8-1 ATS on the second of a back-to-back and 3-13-1 ATS at home versus winning teams.

LEAN MAVERICKS -2.5 (-120) since Dallas’s ML is only 30 cents on the dollar more expensive.

LEAN UNDER 221.5 (-115) because my numbers say this total should be at least 10 points lower.

Both teams have a below-average free-throw attempt rate and a top-10 defensive effective field goal percentage.

There could also be a bunch of one-and-done possessions since Dallas has a low offensive rebounding rate, which helps Brooklyn who struggles closing out possessions on the boards. However, the Nets don’t crash the glass on offense and the Mavs are a fantastic defensive rebounding team.

These teams have a combined 28-37 O/U record when playing teams with a winning record. Since this is a nationally televised, primetime matchup pitting two All-NBA-caliber dudes head-to-head, this game will have more of a playoff atmosphere.

My favorite play in this game is Dallas’s ML, but there’s value in the UNDER 221.5 (-115).

Titans showing interest in UAB EDGE Alex Wright

Despite being in good shape at the position going into 2022, the Tennessee Titans are doing their due diligence on edge rushers for the upcoming NFL draft. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Titans met formally with UAB EDGE Alex Wright at the combine and will do so again virtually ahead of April’s draft. They are one of several teams showing interest, though.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
