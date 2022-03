Since finishing his iconic run as Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe has had an interesting career with indie films and oddball roles. While promoting his role as a villainous billionaire in The Lost City, Radcliffe was asked about his willingness to take on another franchise, specifically Marvel. The Brit has been a regular fancast to take on the role of Wolverine when the X-Men make their way into the MCU, so our sister site, Comicbook.com brought it up in a recent interview at SXSW. "So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news. That's pretty cool,'" Radcliffe said. "And I'm like, 'Mate, it's not, I don't know anything about it."

