Montgomery, WV

Demolitions begin for old school in Montgomery

By Erin Noon
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – A 103-year-old building is being torn down in Montgomery Wednesday morning.

2 Montgomery buildings catch fire within a month

The old school in Montgomery caught fire Sunday night, and due to the extent of the damage and the safety hazard it was causing, the town started demolition on the building this morning. Members of the community say they’re sad to see it come down because the building served many purposes through the years.

“It’s been a couple different schools and its also been a library, the city hall and you know its a fixture in the community and I hate to see it burn down like that,” said Frederick Carter who lives in Montgomery.

Carter says he hopes the community can get more spaces for people to enjoy in the town.

“I hate to see that fixture of the community burn down like that,” Carter says. “Hopefully they’ll put something in there that can help the community because the community down here is going downhill. We need all we can get to get the youngsters out and the grownups.”

The cause of the fire is still undetermined and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

WOWK 13 News

