Elden Ring Gets an Unofficial Hard Mode on PC

Elden Ring could be the start of an entire new franchise for developer FromSoftware. In a press release announcing that Elden Ring has already sold 12 million copies, Yasuo Miyakawa, president and CEO of publisher Bandai Namco, said that "much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide. In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone's daily life. We will continue to create enjoyment and fulfillment through entertainment, so that we can come closer and connect to our fans around the world."

