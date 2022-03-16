ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring Gets an Unofficial Hard Mode on PC

By Editors' Choice
PCMag
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Elden Ring is proving too hard for some players there are easy mode mods available, but one modder decided to offer the complete opposite and implemented a hard mode for the PC version. As PCGamer reports, the mod is called "Prepare to Die (Hard Mode)" and it was...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

TECHNOLOGY

