ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt secures Sweden recall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rK4BY_0eh1EYqM00

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt has earned a recall to the Sweden squad for their World Cup play-off semi-final against Czech Republic.

The 26-year-old won the last of his four caps for the national team against Uzbekistan last May, shortly before he moved to Parkhead from Rubin Kazan.

After being left out of Janne Andersen’s squad for the closing games of Sweden’s World Cup qualifying campaign in the first half of this season, Starfelt has been called back into the mix after his impressive form with cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.

Rangers centre-back Filip Helander and Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof are among the defenders he will vie with for a place in the team.

Starfelt made his international debut against Russia in August 2020. He will be aiming to make his competitive bow against the Czechs in Solna next Thursday, as all four of his caps – three starts and a substitute outing – have come in friendlies.

If Sweden beat the Czech Republic, they will travel to Poland for the play-off final on Tuesday March 29.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

David Turnbull poised to make Celtic return in Ross County clash

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is available for the visit of Ross County following a three-month lay-off with a hamstring tear. Jota and Liel Abada are back after missing Monday’s win over Dundee United but another winger, James Forrest, misses out with a minor muscle issue. Kyogo Furuhashi (hamstring) remains...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Spain again with 3 teams in Champions League quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Pau Torres’ close-range shot had barely crossed the goal line when Villarreal coach Unai Emery started to celebrate by sprinting in a circle by the bench. The 85th-minute goal against Juventus in Turin gave the visitors a two-goal lead and practically sealed Villarreal’s spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Starfelt
Person
Filip Helander
Daily Mail

Generous Gavi is spotted giving injured Sergino Dest a piggyback to Barcelona's hotel in Istanbul after his team-mate limped off with thigh injury in win over Galatasaray

Barcelona secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Turkish giants Galatasaray at the Nef Stadium on Thursday night. The victory in Istanbul helped Xavi's side seal the Round of 16 tie 2-1 on aggregate, with the Catalans now heading into this weekend’s El Clasico with full of confidence.
SOCCER
newschain

Robbie Neilson: Hearts fully focused on Livingston game not derby double

Robbie Neilson insists Hearts cannot allow attention to stray from Saturday’s game against Livingston to their impending derby double. The Gorgie side were on Monday night drawn against Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in a Scottish Cup semi-final which takes place at Hampden Park on April 16, a week after their league meeting at Tynecastle.
SOCCER
newschain

Graeme Lee praises Hartlepool’s resilience following comeback win at Newport

Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee praised the resilience of his side after they bounced back from a midweek League Two defeat to Bradford to beat Newport 3-2 at Rodney Parade. Omar Bogle’s own goal gave the hosts an early lead before Jamie Sterry and Luke Molyneux fired the visitors ahead. Robert Street equalised only for Neill Byrne to seal all three points for the visitors.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#Rangers#Celtic#Parkhead#Manchester United#Czechs
newschain

Jesse Marsch convinced Leeds can retain Premier League status

Head coach Jesse Marsch is convinced Leeds “can control their own destiny” and retain their Premier League status after fighting back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Wolves. Luke Ayling crashed home a stoppage-time winner in one of the top flight’s games of the season to lift Leeds seven points clear of the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Emma Hayes says Chelsea Women carrying on as normal amid off-pitch uncertainty

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes says her side are getting on with daily life as usual despite the uncertainty surrounding the club’s future. Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Blues owner was then sanctioned by the UK Government, which claims to have have proven links between the Russian-Israeli billionaire and Russia President Vladimir Putin – something Abramovich denies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Lewis McCann nets late Dunfermline leveller against Morton

Lewis McCann’s late equaliser gave Dunfermline’s chances of staying in the cinch Championship a lift as they drew 1-1 with Morton. Ian Wilson had given the visitors the lead just before half-time at East End Park when he fired in from distance. Dunfermline looked set to get nothing...
SOCCER
newschain

Football rumours: Barcelona flag interest in Marcus Rashford

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is being chased by Barcelona, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 24-year-old is paid £200,000-a-week at United and is on a contract that runs to June 2023, but speculation about his future has emerged amongst his and his club’s struggles this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy