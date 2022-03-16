ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe prepares to fly home following Iran ordeal

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lamLY_0eh1EJqh00

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way home, after her six-year ordeal in Iran was brought to an end as the UK Government settled an outstanding £400 million debt owed to the regime in Tehran.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a tenacious battle to secure her release, said it meant “we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again” and together with their daughter Gabriella they were “looking forward to a new life”.

The British-Iranian mother is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori.

A third British detainee, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained on security charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini airport after a holiday visit to Iran, where she introduced her daughter Gabriella to her parents.

Mr Ashoori has been in prison for almost five years while Mr Tahbaz has been held for four.

Their release follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We have the deepest admiration for the resolve, courage and determination Nazanin, Anoosheh and Morad, and their families, have shown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgBIZ_0eh1EJqh00
Anoosheh Ashoori (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

“They have faced hardship that no family should ever experience and this is a moment of great relief.”

Mr Ratcliffe has long claimed that his wife was being used as a pawn in a dispute between the UK and Iran over the unpaid debt linked to an arms deal.

The UK has paid the £393.8 million owed to Iran after it cancelled an order of Chieftain tanks following the overthrow of the shah in the revolution of 1979.

In a statement, Ms Truss confirmed the debt had been settled “in parallel” with the release of the detainees.

She said it had been done “in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations”.

She added: “These funds will be ring-fenced solely for the purchase of humanitarian goods.”

Sanctions on the Tehran regime had been one of the key sticking points in being able to settle the debt.

After a nervous wait for final confirmation of their release from Iran, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori were initially taken to the Gulf state of Oman, which has been closely involved in the behind-the-scenes negotiations to secure their freedom.

Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, posted a picture of them arriving at the airport, adding: “Soon they will be with their loved ones at home.”

From there it is expected they will be flown on a Government-chartered flight to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

In the Commons, with Mr Ratcliffe and Gabriella, seven, watching, Ms Truss set out details of their release.

“It was only when we heard that the wheels were up in Tehran that we really knew it was happening,” she said.

Tulip Siddiq, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s MP, told the Commons: “I want to pay tribute to my constituent Richard Ratcliffe for his relentless campaigning, but I also think he’s really set the bar high for all husbands.”

Mr Ratcliffe campaigned tirelessly for her release, including staging a hunger strike outside the Foreign Office.

He said: “It is going to be lovely to see her, lovely to catch up with her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19utQj_0eh1EJqh00
Richard Ratcliffe with his daughter Gabriella outside his home ahead of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s return (PS) (PA Wire)

Mr Ratcliffe said he had been “kept out of the loop” on discussions about settling the arms debt, but “I’m relieved the problem has been solved”.

He said his wife had asked him to make her a cup of tea when she arrives in the UK.

Speaking alongside Gabriella, he added: “I think actually we were looking at the house and it needs a bit of tidying, so there might be a bit of tidying, perhaps directed by mummy when she comes back.”

In a statement the family of Mr Ashoori said: “This day has been a long time coming, and we are thankful for the efforts of everyone involved in bringing Anoosheh home.

“1,672 days ago our family’s foundations were rocked when our father and husband was unjustly detained and taken away from us. Now, we can look forward to rebuilding those same foundations with our cornerstone back in place.”

But Mr Tahbaz remains in Iran, effectively under house arrest.

Ms Truss said his position was complicated because he is a British-Iranian-US tri-national.

“That is seen in Iranian eyes as also meaning that the US are involved,” she said.

“And we are working very closely with the US. We have secured his release from prison. Of course we want to see him come home, and we will continue to work to achieve that with our US partners.”

While there were plaudits in the Commons for Ms Truss and the Foreign Office finally securing Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was singled out for criticism.

In 2017, as foreign secretary, he wrongly told MPs that she had been training journalists at the time of her arrest – something which the Tehran regime seized on as proof that she was engaged in “propaganda against the regime”.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said Ms Truss “showed more skills in diplomacy than her bungling boss”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘relentless in pursuit of justice’ for remaining detainee – MP

Freed mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has used her first day back in the UK with family to raise the plight of another dual national who remains in Iran. The 43-year-old was pictured smiling with her husband Richard and their daughter Gabriella among the daffodils in what their local MP termed their “first family selfie” since her release after six years in detention.
POLITICS
newschain

Hostages like Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘face long journey to normality’

Hostages face a “long journey” back to normality after being released, a charity chief executive said as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to the UK. Lara Symons, 53, chief executive of charity Hostage International, spoke to the PA news agency about some of the struggles the British-Iranian mother-of-one may face after six years in detention in Iran.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Ireland has ‘stepped up’ since war in Ukraine – Biden

The US President has said the world should remember how Ireland “stepped up” to respond to the war in Ukraine. Joe Biden, who has always taken pride in his Irish roots, hailed the country’s efforts to help defend the war-torn country from Russian aggression. “Everybody talks about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
David Lammy
Person
Tulip Siddiq
Metro International

UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe gets her British passport back-UK lawmaker

LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) -British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her British passport returned, British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said on Tuesday, as Tehran and London pressed on with talks about a long-standing 400-million-pound ($520 mln) debt. “I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport...
POLITICS
NBC News

British citizen detained in Iran since 2016 is on her way home to U.K., lawmaker says

A British citizen detained in Iran for nearly six years was at the airport and beginning her journey back to the U.K., her local lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said Wednesday. “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, whose husband and supporters have campaigned tirelessly for her release since April 2016.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#International Sanctions#Detainees#Uk#The Uk Government#British
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Saudi Arabia says 2 Americans freed in Yemen special ops mission

WASHINGTON — Saudi Arabia said Thursday it had rescued two young American women from Yemen in a joint special operations mission with the United States. The Saudi defense ministry said the women, both Yemeni-American teenagers, were being held by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa after having been taken captive while visiting their grandmother.
MILITARY
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy