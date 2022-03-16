ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agcPL_0eh1E5Zm00

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-39) head to the Target Center Wednesday for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off with the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30). Below, we look at the Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

L.A. has lost 3 of 4 games including two straight blowout losses at the Phoenix Suns Sunday (140-111) and at home Monday to the Toronto Raptors (114-103). The Lakers’ only two wins since the All-Star game were games LeBron James scored 50 and 56 points in.

Minnesota has won eight of its last nine games — 8-1 against the spread (ATS) — which includes a 149-139 road win at the San Antonio Spurs. T-Wolves big Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 60 points on 61.3% shooting (7-for-11 from 3) with 17 rebounds versus the Spurs.

The T-Wolves are 2-1 straight up (SU) and 3-0 ATS versus the Lakers this season but L.A. won the previous meeting 108-103 Jan. 2.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA March 16 breakdown

Lakers at Timberwolves odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:11 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Lakers +340 (bet $100 to win $340) | Timberwolves -475 (bet $475 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Lakers +8.5 (-107) | Timberwolves -8.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 241.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Lakers at Timberwolves key injuries

Lakers

  • PF Anthony Davis (ankle) out
  • SF LeBron James (knee) questionable

Timberwolves

  • PG Patrick Beverley (ear) questionable
  • SF Anthony Edwards (knee) probable
  • PF Jarred Vanderbilt (quad) questionable

Lakers at Timberwolves odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Timberwolves 126, Lakers 108

PASS even though Minnesota should crush L.A. because the Timberwolves (-475) is an absolute no-go. For what it’s worth, the Lakers are 3-16 SU as road underdogs and the T-Wolves are 17-5 SU as home favorites.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Lean to Minnesota’s full-game spread only because the TIMBERWOLVES -5.5 FIRST-HALF SPREAD (-112) is my favorite wager in this contest.

Minnesota is the second-most profitable first-half team in the NBA and L.A. is the second-least profitable, according to EVAnalytics.com.

Furthermore, the Lakers have a minus-16.0 first-half scoring margin over the past three games, which is the NBA’s worst. L.A. has effectively not shown up for the past few games.

In fact, the Lakers got beat much worse by the Raptors than the 114-103 final score indicates. L.A. was down 26-4 to start that game before Toronto took its foot off the gas. LeBron even scored 30 points and it didn’t matter.

This Lakers-Timberwolves should play out similarly because Minnesota shares a lot of traits with Toronto. Both teams crash the glass and pressure ball-handlers, which is terrible for the Lakers since they cannot rebound and throw a ton of turnovers.

Also, the T-Wolves should be a peak motivation and the only time we get a full Lakers effort is in primetime games. Minnesota is 7th seed in the West and only 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the sixth and final non-play-in seed.

A bet on Minnesota’s full-game spread but the TIMBERWOLVES -5.5 FIRST-HALF SPREAD (-112) is my favorite play.

LEAN UNDER 241.5 (-107) because I’m not confident in L.A.’s ability to score, the assigned officiating crew has a combined 69-93 O/U record and both teams have a below-average offensive FT/FGA rate.

However, I cannot fully commit to the Under because both teams like to get out in transition and L.A.’s defense is even more suspect than its offense.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Patrick Beverley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Target Center#The Phoenix Suns#The Toronto Raptors#Ats#Spurs#The T Wolves#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James achieves another historic milestone vs Wizards

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are suffering through a miserable season, LeBron James has been having himself a tremendous year. Coming into Saturday’s game versus the Washington Wizards, he was averaging 29.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He has a real shot at winning the scoring title, which would be quite an accomplishment for a 37-year-old with tons of mileage like him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux scouting report

One of the most highly touted recruits in recent memory, Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux has carried that hype throughout his college football career, and now looks to maintain that standard as he makes the leap into the 2022 NFL draft. Here’s everything you need to know about the Ducks’...
NFL
TMZ.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Trolls LeBron's 'Lemon Heads' Diss With Anti-Joe Biden Meme

It's been months since LeBron James shaded Kyle Rittenhouse for crying in a courtroom ... but he is clearly nowhere near ready to let it go, 'cause he trolled the Lakers star's diss while sharing an anti-Joe Biden meme Thursday. The 19-year-old posted the short video on his Twitter page...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy