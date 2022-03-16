ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (41-26) will try to avoid a two-game losing streak on Wednesday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29). Tip-off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Sixers are coming off a 114-110 loss Monday to the Denver Nuggets, their third loss in five games. The Sixers were favored by 3.5 points at home against Denver, but for the third straight game failed to cover the spread. They’re 1-5 ATS in their last six games after covering in four straight.

The Cavaliers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-11 in overtime Monday, covering the 7-point spread as the favorites. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Cleveland — back-to-back games as underdogs to the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. The Cavs are led by their defense, which ranks second in points allowed (103.8) and sixth in field goal percentage against (44.6).

76ers at Cavaliers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: 76ers -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Cavaliers +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Against the spread (ATS): 76ers -4.5 (-105) | Cavaliers +4.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 219.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

76ers at Cavaliers key injuries

76ers

  • None

Cavaliers

  • C Jarrett Allen (finger) out
  • PG Rajon Rondo (ankle) out
  • SF Dean Wade (knee) out

76ers at Cavaliers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 115, Cavaliers 108

The 76ers have bounced back nicely from losses this season, going 17-8 following a loss and they have won the last two times after suffering a defeat. They also play well away from home going 22-11 straight-up on the road this year.

I like the 76ERS (-175) to win outright, but with the money line not offering much reward, make it a small wager and save some funds for the spread.

On the road this year, the 76ers are 19-13-1 ATS, according to Covers. They’re 6-4 when favored by 3-4.5 points, which is the range of Wednesday’s matchup with Cleveland.

I like the SIXERS -4.5 (-105) to cover the spread. The Cavaliers are banged up and they’ll be heavily reliant on PG Darius Garland, making them one-dimensional.

After getting off to a hot start following the All-Star break, the Sixers offense has sputtered a bit, failing to top 121 points in any of their last five games; they scored at least 123 in each of their previous five games.

The Cavs boast a good defense, but the absence of Allen in the middle will loom large, especially against a player like C Joel Embiid. Bet the OVER 219.5 (-107).

