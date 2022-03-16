March Madness first-round, can't-miss parlay: Bank on this Thursday 3-teamer

The “Big Dance” officially got underway Tuesday, and now it’s time for the real fun to commence Thursday. After looking at the NCAA Tournament odds and lines, here is a can’t-miss, first-round Thursday parlay among our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

A South Region matchup between 11th-seeded Michigan and No. 6 seed Colorado State will kick off the first round Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

It’s the only 11 vs. 6 matchup Thursday, but it’s not the only upset-heavy matchup on the board. No. 12 seed New Mexico State vs. fifth-seeded UConn and No. 12 seed Richmond vs. No. 5 seed Iowa are two other common seed-specific upsets fans should be eyeing.

No. 7 seed Murray State taking on 10th-seeded San Francisco in Indianapolis is an underrated game as it is the only Thursday matchup of two top-28 Kenpom teams.

Thursday 3-teamer can’t-miss parlay

Leg 1: Colorado State (+102) vs. Michigan, 12:15 p.m. ET.

The theme of this parlay is going to be higher seeds that are going to be public underdogs, and it kicks off with a 6 seed that is entering with a plus-money money line odds.

The Rams have an impressive pre-NCAA tourney resume, having beaten San Diego State and Boise State, both 8 seeds, No. 9 seed Creighton, and now-eliminated 12th-seeded hopeful Wyoming. The Rams have just five losses on the season, three of which were to teams in the tournament.

It has two junior guards, David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens, averaging 19.4 and 14.9 points per game, respectively.

It should have a 6-foot-9 or 6-foot-10 player on the court at all times as well that should be able to counter Michigan’s top-scoring option, C Hunter Dickinson. Michigan also has some bad losses to teams like UCF and Minnesota.

I’ll take experience and elite guard play to win as the higher seed at plus-money odds.

Leg 2: Boise State (+122) vs. Memphis, 1:45 p.m. ET.

Memphis has too many bad losses, but it continues to be a strong public play with several high-profile prospects. We’ll take Boise State and fade the public.

Memphis has losses to Georgia, Tulane, East Carolina and UCF on the season. It gained traction by beating No. 5 seed Houston twice, although the Cougars were without their best player, G Marcus Sasser, for both games.

The third and most important time they met — in the AAC Tournament final — Houston ripped Memphis 71-53.

Boise comes in with Kenpom’s 19th-ranked defense, allowing just 60.8 points per game. Its three leading scorers are seniors and the experience and defensive aptitude are all I need to favor the Broncos in this battle.

Leg 3: North Carolina -3.5 (-110) vs. Marquette, 4:30 p.m. ET

Marquette doesn’t have the size to hang with North Carolina. While the Golden Eagles do start 6-foot-10 F Kur Kuath, he averages just 19.1 minutes per game.

Three of Marquette’s top fives scorers, and two of its top three scorers, are freshmen. North Carolina doesn’t start a single freshman and is led by a 6-10 F Armando Bacot, who averages 16.5 points per game.

Marquette was just 5-6 against the spread (ATS) in non-conference games as well, while UNC is 13-11-1 ATS as a favorite. Given the Tar Heels’ experience, I like them by more than 3 points to end this parlay.

Parlay payout: Bet $100 to win $856.12.

