Judge throws out corruption charges against ex-Brecksville councilman who voted on contracts tied to his roofing company

Come together: Gov. Mike DeWine, one of the redistricting commissioners who was shut out, told reporters Thursday he’s “taking the lead” on getting a redistricting plan passed. But as Jeremy Pelzer and Andrew Tobias report, the governor only offered a suggestion “to start the discussion”: that the commission order GOP and Democratic mapmaking staffers to work together to craft a legislative map with bipartisan support by the Supreme Court’s March 28 deadline. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers worked Thursday to plot out their next steps. They don’t have much time -- a state deadline to mail military ballots falls later today.

