ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Judge throws out corruption charges against ex-Brecksville councilman who voted on contracts tied to his roofing company

By Cory Shaffer, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge threw out the criminal case against former Brecksville City Councilman Jack Petsche, who faced felony corruption charges...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio Republicans regroup after latest redistricting rejection: Capitol Letter

Come together: Gov. Mike DeWine, one of the redistricting commissioners who was shut out, told reporters Thursday he’s “taking the lead” on getting a redistricting plan passed. But as Jeremy Pelzer and Andrew Tobias report, the governor only offered a suggestion “to start the discussion”: that the commission order GOP and Democratic mapmaking staffers to work together to craft a legislative map with bipartisan support by the Supreme Court’s March 28 deadline. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers worked Thursday to plot out their next steps. They don’t have much time -- a state deadline to mail military ballots falls later today.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court blames redistricting fiasco on Bob Cupp, Matt Huffman: The Wake Up for Friday, March 18, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Highs again will climb into the 60s today, but there is a chance of showers after 5 p.m. Showers are likely Saturday and there is a chance of thunderstorm. Temps will be in the mid-50s. Skies will clear Sunday but it will be cooler, with highs in the low 50s. Read more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brecksville, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Brecksville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
69K+
Followers
65K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy