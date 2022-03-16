ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Drivers facing many unknowns in Atlanta NASCAR Cup race

By Jim Utter
Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only in the offseason did Atlanta undergo a repaving – which raises grip and thus speeds on its own – the track also altered its banking from 24 to 28 degrees in corners and significantly narrowed the racing surface. As a result, NASCAR is utilizing an...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Financial World

NASCAR driver killed in highway crash!

NASCAR’s David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is currently in great grief, given the tragedy experienced by one of its drivers. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass posted the news on his Twitter profile; "Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR plans return to 24 Hours of Le Mans with Hendrick’s special Camaro entry in 2023

SEBRING, Florida — With its Next Gen model in tow, NASCAR is planning a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in nearly 50 years. Hendrick Motorsports will enter a modified version of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as the prestigious race’s “Garage 56” entry, a single-slot class that has been reserved for innovative automobiles since its 2012 introduction.
SEBRING, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Racing News

NASCAR TV Schedule: March 2022 (Atlanta Motor Speedway)

Atlanta TV schedule for the triple-header NASCAR weekend. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Atlanta, Georgia. The 1.54-mile track of Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the NASCAR tv schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway below. Atlanta Menu. Truck: Prac |...
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Geoff Bodine’s Record Still Stands 25 Years Later

Records come and go, but one Atlanta qualifying track speed mark stands 25 years later. And longtime NASCAR racer Geoff Bodine almost hit 200 mph doing it. Sure, track pavings and changes factor heavily into these records. So does the weather and banking angles at the 1.54-mile superspeedway. So as...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ross Chastain
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: March 2022 (Phoenix Raceway)

Phoenix Raceway penalty report brings three suspensions. Last weekend, NASCAR returned to Phoenix Raceway. The 1-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Phoenix penalty report below. In stage 1 of the Cup race, Corey LaJoie lost a wheel. The nut itself came off and LaJoie...
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

NASCAR Betting Picks, Predictions For Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 In Atlanta

There’s nothing like a surprise winner to turn NASCAR expectations on their heads. Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick went 1-2-3 last week at Phoenix Raceway in a finish no one could have predicted. So while Ryan Blaney has owned this week’s race site of Atlanta Motor Speedway, it’s a good reminder that nothing is ever a given.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Atlanta Motor Speedway

When NASCAR returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, teams will be in for something new. The 1.5-mile oval was repaved and reconfigured following its July 2021 race, with Speedway Motorsports changing the corner banking from 24 degrees to 28 degrees and widening the frontstretch in an effort to promote superspeedway-style racing similar to Daytona and Talladega.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup#Race Track#Tire Tread#Daytona#Talladega#Racing#Trackhouse Racing#Goodyear
Motorsport.com

NASCAR Cup Atlanta schedule, entry list and how to watch

All three national divisions of NASCAR head to Georgia for the first race weekend on the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in what is sure to be a show. Chase Briscoe became the 200th different winner in NASCAR Cup Series history with his Phoenix triumph over Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick. Will we see our third different first-time winner of the 2022 season this weekend?
ATLANTA, GA
Racing News

Denny Hamlin comments ahead of the new Atlanta Motor Speedway

This weekend, NASCAR heads to familiar territory this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. However, that ground has been torn up, lifted and repaved to create a total unknown. The banking of the old surface was just 24 degrees. Now, the banking has been lifted to 28 degrees. The corner width has been narrowed as well.
ATLANTA, GA
Road & Track

NASCAR Team Boss Richard Childress, Austin Dillon Taking Bull to New Level

For years and years, there has been a lot of figurative bull—both in and around auto racing. Now there will be some literal bull with a racing connection. Richard Childress, a dominant force in NASCAR for decades and a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will begin pursuit of another form of championship this summer as operator of a team in the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Atlanta Qualifying Order: March 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

This weekend, NASCAR rolls into a newly configured Atlanta Motor Speedway. Everything will be different about the 1.54-mile track. View the Atlanta qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series below. The field has been split into two groups. Those groups were set by even and odd finishing positions from the...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Ross Chastain to Pull Double Duty at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain will look to win not one, but two races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It isn’t uncommon to see NASCAR drivers compete in more than race in a given raceway and that’s exactly what Ross Chastain will do. He recently announced that in addition to the NASAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, he will also compete in the truck division. Some NASCAR drivers, like Kyle Busch, are regulars at NASCAR’s Xfinity and truck divisions. The professional racer made the announcement of his upcoming double duty earlier this week. He will reportedly drive the number 48 truck for Niece Sports during this weekend’s truck race. Eat Florida Watermelon will act as his title sponsor for the Truck race event.
ATLANTA, GA
Motorsport.com

Johnson ahead of oval IndyCar debut: “I need to be further up”

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion took part in only road and street courses in his rookie season with Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda last year, and so far his best qualifying position is 21st – on his debut at Barber Motorsports Park – and his best finishes have been 17ths at the last two races of 2021, at Laguna Seca and Long Beach.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy