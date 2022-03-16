Drivers facing many unknowns in Atlanta NASCAR Cup race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain will look to win not one, but two races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It isn’t uncommon to see NASCAR drivers compete in more than race in a given raceway and that’s exactly what Ross Chastain will do. He recently announced that in addition to the NASAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, he will also compete in the truck division. Some NASCAR drivers, like Kyle Busch, are regulars at NASCAR’s Xfinity and truck divisions. The professional racer made the announcement of his upcoming double duty earlier this week. He will reportedly drive the number 48 truck for Niece Sports during this weekend’s truck race. Eat Florida Watermelon will act as his title sponsor for the Truck race event.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO