Gender-neutral restrooms going in at Anchorage schools

Elementary school students returning from spring break found a new feature at some schools in Anchorage: Private restrooms for those who don’t want to use the female- or male-designated restrooms.

Lake Otis Elementary School now has its first gender-neutral restroom, located in the nurse’s office area of the school. The sign on the wall, pictured above, shows an image that represents a half-male-half-female on it. At least two other schools in Anchorage are getting signs that mark single-use restrooms that are available for one of three gender choices to use — Alpenglow in Eagle River and Chugiak Elementary in Chugiak.

The solution comes during a time when more and more people don’t appear to know what gender they are, having been taught that gender is something that is fluid. The gender-neutral restrooms may prevent conflict and heartache over girls’ restrooms in schools being taken over by boys who sometimes identify as girls, in the way that gender-fluid males are now taking over female athletics.

In science, gender is defined by chromosomes. Humans have two sex chromosomes, the X and the Y. Females have two X chromosomes in their cells; males have X and a Y chromosomes in theirs. In modern society, however, science is being discarded and gender is considered “assigned” at birth and may be changed on a whim.

The newly remodeled area of the Lake Otis Elementary School is part of a nationwide trend to accommodate gender dysphoria, a growing cause of the Democratic Party. The restroom is in an area frequented by teachers and staff, and is not in the vicinity of the general student population, although may be used by students who request the privacy of the single-stall facility.