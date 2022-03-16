ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Gender-neutral restrooms going in at Anchorage schools

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H05yl_0eh1D0CM00

Elementary school students returning from spring break found a new feature at some schools in Anchorage: Private restrooms for those who don’t want to use the female- or male-designated restrooms.

Lake Otis Elementary School now has its first gender-neutral restroom, located in the nurse’s office area of the school. The sign on the wall, pictured above, shows an image that represents a half-male-half-female on it. At least two other schools in Anchorage are getting signs that mark single-use restrooms that are available for one of three gender choices to use — Alpenglow in Eagle River and Chugiak Elementary in Chugiak.

The solution comes during a time when more and more people don’t appear to know what gender they are, having been taught that gender is something that is fluid. The gender-neutral restrooms may prevent conflict and heartache over girls’ restrooms in schools being taken over by boys who sometimes identify as girls, in the way that gender-fluid males are now taking over female athletics.

In science, gender is defined by chromosomes. Humans have two sex chromosomes, the X and the Y. Females have two X chromosomes in their cells; males have X and a Y chromosomes in theirs. In modern society, however, science is being discarded and gender is considered “assigned” at birth and may be changed on a whim.

The newly remodeled area of the Lake Otis Elementary School is part of a nationwide trend to accommodate gender dysphoria, a growing cause of the Democratic Party. The restroom is in an area frequented by teachers and staff, and is not in the vicinity of the general student population, although may be used by students who request the privacy of the single-stall facility.

Comments / 18

edward foster
2d ago

what is this world coming to? your know your gender. It is determined by genetics. How you live your life is determined by you. If your male and like playing with dolls, whatever. But you can't change your gender no matter what you do. So now, we have to identify sexual perversion to our elementary children, who haven't the slightest clue about sexuality. So, the schools have decided to teach this to kindergarten and first graders? I'm appalled and glad I don't have children in the school system. Next it will be open bathrooms, no sex identity. The school board should be ashamed of themselves. Maybe this in a high school but not an elementary school. I would immediately pull my kid out of your school system.

Reply(1)
18
Last Man Standing
2d ago

That’s what happens when you allow the woke to run things.

Reply
11
Destry
2d ago

I wonder if people can count their balls twice and come up with the same number both times.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Don Young, Alaska’s congressman, has passed

Shocking news for Alaska: Congressman Don Young has died. He was Alaska’s congressman from March, 1973 until his passing today. He was 88 years old when he evidently had heart attack on a plane and when he was taken off the plane medics could not revive him, according to sources.
Must Read Alaska

Win Gruening: Thinking outside the box on Juneau’s economy

“If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.” – George S. Patton. This recent news item caught my attention. “The Department of Transportation said Tuesday that four parties have expressed interest in the Malaspina, a mainline ferry that’s been a mainstay of the fleet since the 1960s. It’s the latest twist in the process initiated by the Dunleavy administration to unload an iconic state ferry that’s been idle for more than two years.”
Must Read Alaska

Wedding bill passes House, making 14 too young to marry

The Alaska House passed House Bill 62, sponsored by Democrat Rep. Matt Claman, which reduces the number of signers needed to witness a wedding ceremony in Alaska. The bill also has a provision that raises the legal age of marriage to 16, an amendment offered by Rep. Sara Rasmussen, an Anchorage Republican who typically votes with the Democrat-led caucus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Dysphoria#Restrooms#Science#Chugiak Elementary
Must Read Alaska

Senate passes Reinbold’s Covid-19 ‘Vaccination Bill of Rights’

The Alaska Senate passed SB 156 on Wednesday, an effort to reinforce individual liberty, the right to privacy, and to end discrimination based on vaccination status. Sponsored by Sen. Lora Reinbold of Eagle River, with co-sponsors Sen. Shelley Hughes and Sen. Mia Costello, SB 156 would prevent state government or its agencies from requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination status or an immunity passport to travel to or within the state. It also has legal protection to individuals and parents/guardians of minor children who choose not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine based on religious, medical, or other grounds.
Must Read Alaska

Becker: Time for ending Certificate of Need and let health care meet the needs of Alaskans

Years of conversation about high prices and spending on health care in Alaska have produced many suggestions, but few have been acted upon. One solution that lawmakers are now considering is repealing Alaska’s Certificate of Need (CON) laws, which distort health care services and demand in Alaskan communities. As Alaskans with over 60 years combined experience in health care, we have been watching these developments with great interest.
Must Read Alaska

Friday: Supreme Court hearings on redistricting maps

On Friday, the Alaska Supreme Court has scheduled three hearings on disputes over the Alaska Redistricting Board maps as they pertain to Valdez’s inclusion in a Matanuska-Susitna Borough district; the position of Skagway as it relates to Juneau-centric House districts; and the disposition of a Muldoon-Anchorage neighborhood as part of a primarily Eagle River Senate district.
Must Read Alaska

Michael Tavoliero: Decades later, education reform in Alaska has gotten nowhere

Part 1: A look back at the Alaska 2000 education task force findings. “Let’s stop blaming each other. The problems in public education are not primarily problems with teachers, parents, administrators. or students. The problems grow out of a system. If we all work together to restructure that system, if we add standards, accountability and competition-kids win!”
Must Read Alaska

Juneau schools keep masks on, while the rest of the world goes mask-optional

The Juneau School District says the children must remain masked, because of the science. This, while across the country schools have made masking optional. The latest was the Montgomery County Public Schools, the largest school district in Maryland, which ended its mask mandate immediately today. Even the Democrat-run state of Hawaii has ended its mask mandate.
Must Read Alaska

Navy to conduct bomb exercise outside Alaska Capitol

The U.S. Navy will conduct an explosives training exercise outside the Alaska Capitol on Thursday, March 10, from 1-4 p.m. Juneau Police Department will have community service officers in the area to help with traffic control as JPD, Alaska State Capitol Security, and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians hold a drill involving a mock improvised explosive device in vehicle.
Must Read Alaska

Appropriation bill has money for Alaska

Alaska Congressman Don Young voted in support of the FY 2022 Appropriations Omnibus on Wednesday night, legislation that funds the federal government until Sept. 30. The bill passed with the support of 29 Republicans who voted in favor of it. The bill now moves to the Senate stripped of the Covid-19 response funds that were holding up passage in the House.
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage School Board votes for construction monopoly by labor unions

The Anchorage School Board voted to create a construction monopoly controlled by labor unions, limiting competition on construction projects over $1 million to those companies hiring union labor. The policy, “Community Work Agreement,” is the same thing as a project labor agreement that requires all workers to be hired through...
Must Read Alaska

Leigh Sloan: Bleeding heart or solution-based compassion? Vote for Stephanie Taylor for East Anchorage

There is a common refrain on the left that is based on the idea of empathy. Some on the right like to poke fun at leftists by calling them “bleeding hearts” or “snowflakes.” But there is something about empathy that makes us human. Empathy is one of the great appeals of the messaging from the left. Most people want to think of themselves as loving, compassionate, and full of empathy.
Must Read Alaska

Municipal elections start March 14 in Anchorage

The election in Anchorage is just 9 days away. The ballots for the upcoming municipal election will be mailed to voters March 14; some people will be receiving them in the mail the very next day. They will have until April 5 to return them to the Municipal Election Office, which is run by Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones, whose employer is the sitting members of the Anchorage Assembly.
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage reapportionment map hearing added for March 15

The Anchorage Assembly has voted to move ahead with reapportionment Map 11v2, offered by Assemblyman John Weddleton. Assembly members have until March 7 to propose amendments to the map, which creates new boundaries for all 12 Anchorage Assembly seats. Those amendments will be posted on the Reapportionment Committee’s website by...
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage’s Sockeye Inn soon will be used to house medically fragile homeless

The first of four pillars of the Anchorage response to the homeless problem in Anchorage moved ahead with the purchase of the Sockeye Inn, where medically fragile homeless people will be housed. Medically fragile homeless are typically defined as homeless people referred by an agency, organization, or hospital with a medically verified need for non-congregate 24/7 housing.
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: No campaign donation limits at all in Alaska

There are no limits on campaign donations in Alaska right now. In light of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Thompson v. Hebdon, the Alaska Public Offices Commission staff issued a draft advisory opinion last fall concerning contribution limits to campaigns, setting the new limit at $1,500. The amount was set arbitrarily by staff to be in the spirit of the previous $500 limit, struck down by the court, and to adjust for inflation to something more reasonable.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy