Court documents allege suspect stole gun used to shoot deputy; federal charges filed

CHARLOTTE — In a criminal complaint, a federal agent shared new details about how a suspect stole the gun that he used to shoot a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy last month.

The shooting happened on Feb. 19 shortly before 4 p.m. The Mecklenburg County sheriff said Deputy Dijon Whyms was shot by a suspect who didn’t stop for a traffic stop in northeast Charlotte, at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Salome Church Road. The sheriff said Whyms returned fire, hitting the suspect. Whyms was later released from the hospital, according to the sheriff.

The suspect, who was later identified as 23-year-old Aidan Bryant, was taken to the hospital and then put into custody.

In the criminal complaint dated March 16, Special Agent Jeffrey Silver, with the DOJ’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), said he went to Mid-South Guns in Scotland County on Jan. 31 for a man who reportedly stole a gun from the business.

Silver said law enforcement looked at the video surveillance and saw a Mercedes-Benz and part of its license plate at the business. An employee told investigators a man had walked around the store for a few minutes, then asked to look at a specific pistol that was inside a locked glass case. Investigators said the employee told them the man looked at the gun for a short time and then ran out of the door with it. The employee provided them with a description of the suspect.

With the partial license plate, investigators were able to find two hits in North Carolina for a plate matching those letters, the documents said. They found the driver’s license for the registered owner of the suspect’s car and got his address. Investigators said the address matched Aiden Bryant’s, and the owner of the car said Bryant was his son who drove the car “all the time.” He said Bryant worked in Charlotte, and drove back and forth between Charlotte and Scotland County.

The documents said he identified the man in the gun shop surveillance video as his son, Aidan Bryant.

Authorities said Bryant then agreed to meet with law enforcement and hand over the gun, but the morning he was supposed to go to the meeting, he texted that he had sold the gun.

Investigators said on the day of the shooting, Bryant’s father was speaking with a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy about the state arrest warrants out for Bryant. He said it was because he was trying to find his son. Shortly after that, the deputy and Bryant’s father saw Bryant drive by in the Mercedes-Benz, the documents said. His father identified Bryant as the driver.

Authorities said the sheriff tried conduct a traffic stop on the car when its driver shot the deputy five times. The deputy returned fire, hitting the driver, investigators said.

A short time later, authorities said Bryant walked into an urgent care claiming he was shot while he was walking down the street.

Law enforcement later confirmed the car he was driving, the Mercedes-Benz, had the stolen gun inside, and they found several shell casings at the scene of where the deputy was shot, they said.

Agent Silver concluded Bryant violated federal law on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and theft from a federally licensed firearms dealer, and asked for an arrest warrant for those charges.

